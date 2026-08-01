Robert Cray: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Robert Cray
August 1, 1953
Columbus, Georgia, US
73 Years Old
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Who Is Robert Cray?
Robert William Cray is an American blues guitarist and singer, celebrated for his soulful vocals and distinctive guitar style. His music often blends traditional blues with elements of R&B and soul.
He achieved widespread recognition with the release of his album Strong Persuader, which featured the hit single “Smoking Gun.” The album’s crossover appeal introduced his sound to a broader audience.
Early Life and Education
Born in Columbus, Georgia, Robert Cray experienced a nomadic childhood due to his father’s military career, frequently relocating across the US and in Germany. His parents instilled a deep love for music, exposing him to gospel, R&B, and jazz.
He attended Denbigh High School in Newport News, Virginia, and later Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington, where he formed his first band. Cray also took classical piano lessons in Germany before dedicating himself to the guitar.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not marked Robert Cray’s life, as he has maintained a notably private personal life. He is married to Susan Turner-Cray, with whom he has shared a long-term partnership.
Cray has no publicly known children. His marriage to Susan Turner-Cray continues, with details of their private life rarely shared in the media.
Career Highlights
Robert Cray emerged as a pivotal figure in contemporary blues, blending soulful vocals and a distinct guitar style across numerous acclaimed albums. His seminal 1986 album, Strong Persuader, achieved double platinum sales and produced chart-topping singles like “Smoking Gun.”
To date, Cray has collected five Grammy Awards, including wins for Best Contemporary Blues Album and Best Traditional Blues Recording, solidifying his status as a major influence in the genre. He was also inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2011.
Signature Quote
“Having had the opportunity to play with some of our heroes was more than we could have ever imagined.”
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