30 Extraordinary Artists Who Are Redefining Creativity In The Most Unexpected Ways, As Shared By ‘My Modern Met’

In a world that moves fast and forgets even faster, creativity remains one of the few forces that can truly make us pause. That’s exactly what ‘My Modern Met’ set out to do back in 2008—build a kind of digital “big city” where art, design, and imagination could thrive side by side. Since then, it has grown into a global platform visited by millions, all searching for something that feels inspiring, meaningful, or simply different.
From visually stunning creations to deeply thought-provoking concepts, the artists featured by ‘My Modern Met’ don’t just create, they challenge how we see the world. Their work often speaks louder than words, pushing boundaries and opening new ways of thinking. In this list, we’ve gathered 30 extraordinary artists whose work stands out not just for its beauty, but for its ability to surprise, question, and connect.
More info: mymodernmet.com | Instagram
#1 Haven
David Popa creates massive land murals that will eventually disappear back into the landscape.
Image source: @david_popa_art
What makes these artists so compelling isn’t just their technical skill; it’s the ideas behind their work. Many of them explore themes that feel both deeply personal and universally relevant: identity, memory, nature, technology, and the ever-changing relationship between humans and the world around them. Each piece becomes more than just an image; it becomes a conversation.
Another thing that sets this creative community apart is its diversity. Artists come from different cultures, disciplines, and perspectives, yet their works exist together in a shared space where differences become strengths. This variety is what makes scrolling through these creations feel like traveling through multiple worlds at once, each one offering something unexpected.
#2 Gegenstrom 24 Zoll
Swiss artist Marck combines video, sculpture, multimedia elements, performance and music. The protagonists in most of his works are women who are trapped in narrow spaces, representing the limitations imposed by society on them.
Image source: @marck_videosculptures
#3 Prince’s Purple Rain, Made With Rain
Video by Rudy Willingham.
These are all real photos made by placing stencils on 250 rainy car windows.
Image source: @rudy_willingham
At its core, ‘My Modern Met’ is driven by a mission to support and preserve human creativity. In a time when technology is rapidly evolving, platforms like this remind us of the irreplaceable value of originality and human expression. These artists are not just creating for today, they’re shaping how creativity will be understood tomorrow.
#4 Archival Pigment Ink Drawing Over An Original Antique Map
Ed Fairburn knows how to bring a city to life. Through his crosshatched portraits drawn on top of sprawling maps, Fairburn encourages us to consider how we are shaped by the places we call home.
Image source: @edfairburn
#5 Spatial Book
Fabian Oefner bypasses abstraction in his “spatial books,” taking real objects and transforming them directly into 2D space.
Image source: @fabianoefner
#6 Watch Me Throw It Back
Daphne Tan, who‘s better known under the name “Periperipeng”, prefers to turn her coffee into art before drinking it.
Image source: @periperipeng
#7 Underwater Sculpture
Jason Decaires Taylor is a sculptor transforming the inert into the living.
Over the past 20 years, Taylor has gone on to produce over 1,200 public terrestrial, tidal and fully submerged sculptures worldwide, which are visited by thousands of visitors each week.
The works are constructed using pH neutral, environmentally sensitive materials to instigate natural growth.
Image source: @jasondecairestaylor
#8 Minuscule Details
New York-based artist Rebecca Manson creates ceramic sculptures that capture the incredible beauty of butterfly and moth wings.
Image source: @rmanson
#9 Broken History
An original piece created in collaboration by Artashes Sardarian and Kathrin Marchenko.
Every element of this piece — embroidery, porcelain, and gold repair — tells a story of rebirth and transcendence.
Image source: @kathrin_marchenko
#10 Leonardo Da Mintci
Artist Adam Hillman uses common objects to recreate iconic masterpieces from art history.
Image source: @witenry
#11 Wherever I’m Going I’m Already Home
Artist Chilu creates dreamy, atmospheric paintings that feel lighter than air.
Image source: @hellochilu
#12 Frutas Frescas
Erick Medel uses thread art to celebrate the vibrant stories of Los Angeles’ Latino communities. The colorful strands stand as a testament to stunning tapestries of culture, heritage and heart.
Image source: @erick.medel
#13 Natura Totoro
Petals, color, and a touch of nostalgia—Raku Inoue brings pop culture icons to life, one plant at a time.
Image source: @reikan_creations
#14 Praying Mantis
This isn’t just art—it’s a gentle reminder of how breathtaking and fragile the natural world is. Each of The Paper Ark’s miniature paper sculptures captures life at its most intricate and intimate.
Image source: @thepaperark
#15 Vava
Zach Phan and Robert Euwe have partnered together to create an art series depicting the different emotions evoked by the human being who sees the world through different lenses. Each emotion is accompanied by a different flower, a different emotion and a different human being.
With Robert Euwe taking the hyper realistic approach in fine arts and Zach Phan’s surrealistic approach in photography, this conversation project will be produced as a series of an original oil painting per emotion accompanied by 25 exclusive hand finished prints.
Robert Euwe painted every single one of the hundreds of tiny flower petals using a 3/0 brush — basically just a few hairs.
Image source: instagram.com
#16 Embroidered Edibles, Fried Egg And Toast
Youmeng Liu is a designer and embroidery artist. Her vision is to produce 301 embroidered art works of common edible food items. Every piece of artwork has been created using her newly developed 3D punch needle embroidery technique which combines the skill of hand embroidery, scissors sculpting and an artistic eye. As a result, this gives the work a very realistic look.
Image source: @embroiderycode
#17 Audi R8
Ekaterina Sysoeva turns speed into sculpture.
Image source: @k.sysoeva_art
#18 Mama Coco
Laleh Mohmedi takes playing with your food to a whole other level.
Image source: @jacobs_food_diaries
#19 Wind Play
For sculptor Karen Akhikyan, wire is the medium that brings movement (and moments) to life.
Image source: @akhikyan
#20 In A Hat-Beat
2 humans, a wall, some paper, and 1 wild imagination. Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda don’t just take stunning photos, they blend reality with style.
Image source: @anniset
#21 Cell Colony
Armed with only a keen eye and careful hand, the artist Rogan Brown is able to create gorgeous three-dimensional sculptures using delicate sheets of paper.
Image source: @rogan_brown_
#22 River
Steel and wood breathe with life in Gil Bruvel’s hands. His sculptures blur the line between the physical and the eternal, where form becomes poetry.
Image source: @gilbruvel
#23 Architectural Sketches
Ukrainian artist Nikita Busyak has found a unique way to do just that: by digitally enhancing his drawings with warm yellow light.
Image source: @citiesandsketches
#24 Pebble Portraits
Portraits are hard enough to draw, but Justin Bateman takes it a step further. With the help of found pebbles, the artist creates highly detailed portraits, which resemble pointilist masterpieces.
Image source: @pebblepicassos
#25 Make A Wish
Created by the multidisciplinary artist Niharika Hukku, it’s hard to believe that this dandelion is a painting.
Image source: @niharikahukku
#26 Pretty In Pink, Purple, And Peach
Artist Kristen Meyer can organize any set of objects into a satisfying arrangement.
Image source: @kmsalvagedesign
#27 Vibrancy
Milla Novo’s ‘From Desert Sand to Alpine Snow’ fiber art concept cleverly juxtaposes vibrant macramé panels with the severity of winter landscapes.
Image source: @milla_novo_
#28 Inner Landscape
Artist Katarina Abovic doesn’t simply paint a face or head. She visualizes the “inner landscape” of the mind.
Image source: @katarina_abovic
#29 Praise To Slowness
Warsaw-based sculptor Rodolfo Liprandi transforms fallen branches and twigs into larger-than-life animals and mythical creatures.
Image source: @ydur_rudolf
#30 Maybe Tomorrow
Nature can be hard and soft, or aggressive and gentle. The space between the opposite ends of the spectrum is ripe for exploration, and it’s an idea that Italian artist Christian Verginer explores in his wooden figurative sculptures.
Image source: @christianverginer
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