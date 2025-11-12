Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?

by

I Captured Hina Matsuri.

Hina-matsuri, the Festival of Dolls, is held on March 3rd.

This festival is one of traditional Japanese customs.

Hinamatsuri is a celebration for young girl’s healthy growth and happiness.

People celebrate the health and happiness of girls.

Families display special dolls known as Hina-ningyo on Hina-Matsuri.

The dolls wear traditional court costumes of the Heian era(794-1185 ).

The dolls are usually set up at around Imbolc day, or sometime by 24th of February.

Hishimochi, Shirozake(rice wine) and peach flowers are displayed together.

We are encouraged to put them away as soon as possible after March 3. It is believed that if we don’t do that, the girl’s marriage will be delayed, however it is just a superstition.

Famous superstition says the tradition of Hina-Matsuri was brought from China, and it still has been celebrated annually in a Japanese way.

More info: hidenobu.jp

Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?
Do You Know Hina-Matsuri?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Murder in the Bayou
Why You Should Check Out “Murder in the Bayou”
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2019
50 People Who Scored Once-In-A-Lifetime Finds While Thrifting
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
NBC’s “Good Girls” Series Premiere Preview
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2018
This Squirrel Fell From A Tree And Cried For Days Until People Saved His Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
MacGyver
MacGyver Review: The Roles We Fill, and The One Riley’s Dad Doesn’t
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2017
62 Times People Forgot Something And Ended Up In Funny Unfortunate Situations (New Pics)
3 min read
Jul, 28, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.