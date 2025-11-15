Hey Pandas, What’s Your Worst Fear? (Closed)

Everyone has the worst fear. Whether it be heights, ghosts, clowns, deep water, death, darkness, etc. Post your worst fear(s) here!
#1
Being alone
#2
My worst fear is HEIGHTS! I was not even remotely afraid of them, until my dad’s brother hypnotized my dad to not be afraid of heights anymore. Then about 2 weeks afterwards, i got a fear of heights…. i used to be vaguely scared of the dark, but not anymore. You can ask what cured my fear of the dark if you want.
#3
Deep,large water bodies bcuz of not knowing what’s beneath the surface in the dark
#4
my biggest doesn’t have a specific and it happened in a bad experience so ima just gonna tell the other two. 2) ophidiophobia (fear of snakes) and 3) bathmophobia, the fear of stairs..
#5
Going in and out of an elevator & dropping my keys in that space in the floor between the elevator and the door.
#6
That we’re all a figment of someone’s imagination!
#7
its personal so i wont say, but my second worst fear is centipedes and my third worst is drowning
#8
Claustrophobia (fear of tight spaces), arachnophobia (fear of spiders)
And one that is sort of this but freaks me out is necrophobia (fear of death), fun fact I’m scared of death cause when I was a kid and it sometimes happen now but not really was I would close my eyes and envision myself in the future like having kids and stuff like that, but nope, instead I thought of just pitch black and I was like is this what death feels like and I was always scared when it happened but like now it’s not much of a fear as it is just not wanting it to happen
#9
Needles and spiders.
#10
Alzheimer and Dementia. I watched my grandmother suffering from Dementia( +Parkinson ) . She had her whole family around her and was in the house where she lived the last 50 years and everybody cared for her so it was the best Ending she could have . But this case is one in a million and I really fear to die in the hands of the social system, alone with out people who know you before and unable to say what you want because you lost yourself. I hope there is a chance when i recognize the start of the illness I can maybe choose my own end before my brain completely loose myself.
Sorry for the bad language it’s not my native one , and this is the first time i ever talked about … my f*****g personal nightmare!!!
#11
Athazagoraphobia, phobia of being forgotten.
#12
I have an intense fear of…baby flies, I won’t even type the word. Enough that I can’t eat rice. I freeze if I see one, I can’t even dispose of it and seeing one, or even a picture of one, will put me off food for weeks.
#13
Momo
#14
Who watched final destination? I watched all of those movies and 3 months later, I’m suddenly scared of tanning beds, escalators, elevators, hooks, truck with logs, roller coasters, airplanes and more stuffs. I also have a phobia to heights, spider and blood. And also trypophobia. It gives me goosebumps everytime…
#15
That -on the eve of my 1st televised speech as The Supreme Overlord of the Universe- I cut myself badly while shaving and a huge scab forms under my right nostril. It looks like a booger to the huddled intergalactic masses and I’m forced to eviscerate ALL of the gigglers.
#16
