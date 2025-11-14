The Woman Who Refused To Cut Her Hair Since She Was 5 Is Now 34 Y.O. And Looks Like A Real-Life Rapunzel

While many of us dream about having long, luscious locks, we all know that having perfect long hair comes down to two things. The first thing is that you need to be extremely patient when you are growing it out and put a lot of effort into taking care of your hair. The second is, of course, genetics, so no matter what products you use, your thin, prone to breakage hair won’t become thick and healthy-looking. If you’re one of the unlucky ones who wasn’t blessed with patience or good genes, you can only admire those who have both of these things.
One of those lucky people is 34-year-old Alena Kravchenko from Odesa, Ukraine. She has been dubbed the real-life Rapunzel after going viral for her 6 foot (1.8 meters) long hair.
Alena has been growing her hair since she was 5 years old, after being encouraged by her mother. “From an early age, my mother instilled a love for long hair,” she told Bored Panda.
She hasn’t cut her hair in almost 30 years, and despite her hair outgrowing her height of 5′6″ (1.68 meters) she doesn’t even think about cutting it.
“My love for my braid is so strong that for a second in my whole life I did not think about a haircut. I can not see and cannot imagine myself with short hair or dyed in a different color!” she added.
While taking care of such long and beautiful locks takes some time, Alena says that it’s not that hard for her as she absolutely loves her hair.
“It’s not hard for me with my hair, nor the constant care of them, it’s all a joy because this is part of me — my beauty and wealth!” she states.
The woman says that to keep her hair healthy she allows it to dry naturally and uses products to nourish it.
“The main thing that I never do: I don’t dry my hair with a hairdryer, I don’t use curling irons, I don’t comb my wet hair (they dry naturally), it’s all taboo. I wash my hair once a week, use natural masks, various types of oils to nourish my hair; the main care is professional cosmetics. I definitely use dried fruits, nuts, and homemade cottage cheese.”
Her ultimate tip for those who want to have hair as beautiful as hers is to love it. “In order to have long and beautiful hair, you just need to really want and love what you do.”
