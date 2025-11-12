Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

Like most bartenders with 17 years of experience under their belt, Kara Coley has had a fair share of customers who were asking for advice. Recently, however, it wasn’t a customer who needed her wisdom, but a random mother who called immediately after her son had just come out to her.
You see, Coley works at a popular gay-friendly bar called Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi. “Sexuality is a major factor in the questions I get,” she told Bored Panda. “It is usually coming from the person struggling with it.” Given the nature of the call, it might have been the first google suggestion the concerned mother got. “The role reversal and it coming from a parent (being a stranger) is the part that shocked me.”
At first, Kara thought it was a prank. “It’s definitely a different approach,” she said. “Most people would just do some research on the internet or talk to the one gay they know (we all have one).” Scroll down to read their exchange in Coley’s own words and let us know what do you think about it in the comments.
More info: Facebook
After 17 years of bartending experience, Kara Coley thought she has seen it all
Until she received a phone call from one concerned mother
“I have had a few people that I grew up with ask advice when they found out their child or child’s friend was gay, but never as random as this phone call”
Celebrating love, the internet applauded the heartwarming exchange
“You loved your kid yesterday, so it’s simple – love them tomorrow. Still the same person”
Follow Us