Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

by

Like most bartenders with 17 years of experience under their belt, Kara Coley has had a fair share of customers who were asking for advice. Recently, however, it wasn’t a customer who needed her wisdom, but a random mother who called immediately after her son had just come out to her.

You see, Coley works at a popular gay-friendly bar called Sipps in Gulfport, Mississippi. “Sexuality is a major factor in the questions I get,” she told Bored Panda. “It is usually coming from the person struggling with it.” Given the nature of the call, it might have been the first google suggestion the concerned mother got. “The role reversal and it coming from a parent (being a stranger) is the part that shocked me.”

At first, Kara thought it was a prank. “It’s definitely a different approach,” she said. “Most people would just do some research on the internet or talk to the one gay they know (we all have one).” Scroll down to read their exchange in Coley’s own words and let us know what do you think about it in the comments.

More info: Facebook

After 17 years of bartending experience, Kara Coley thought she has seen it all

Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

Until she received a phone call from one concerned mother

Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

“I have had a few people that I grew up with ask advice when they found out their child or child’s friend was gay, but never as random as this phone call”

Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

Celebrating love, the internet applauded the heartwarming exchange

Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response
Mom Calls Gay Bar For Advice After Her Son Comes Out, And Bartender Has The Best Response

“You loved your kid yesterday, so it’s simple – love them tomorrow. Still the same person”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amazon Prime Takes ‘American Idol’ in U.K. in Landmark Deal
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2018
Five Life Lessons We’ve Learned from “Inside the Actors Studio”
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2018
Five Continents, 22 Countries, 360 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Create Street Art Using Plastic Bags To Encourage People To Recycle
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Most Iconic Bryan Cranston Roles In Films And TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2023
“That Was The Last Anyone Heard From Her”: 24 Chilling Messages People Left Before Going Missing
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.