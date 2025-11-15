I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

by

I’ve spent 5 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.

I’m actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I’ve made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.

Please find my previous works by following these links: Part 1Part 2Part 3Part 4Part 5Part 6, Part 7, and part 8.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 Granny Dumping A Body Bag In A Herring Tin

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#2 The Chips Desert

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#3 It Wasn’t Salmon

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#4 The Towel Mars Sunset

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#5 The Party Killer

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#6 The Intolerant

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#7 Flourworm

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#8 Parking With A Flying Squeezer

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#9 Quarantine Christmas

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#10 Canned Kraken

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#11 Slippery Knife

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#12 Today Menu: Sesame Seed

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#13 Mount Romanesco

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#14 Behind You

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

#15 Kale Valley

I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet the Cast of the Show “9-1-1”
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2018
Life Underground: 40 Captivating Street Portraits From NYC’s Subway
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2025
108 Of The Most Facepalm Things That Ever Happened
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
NASA Before PowerPoint in 1961
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Capture My Girlfriend In Thrilling Abandoned Locations Across Europe
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Guy Fieri Inks New 3-Year Deal with Food Network
3 min read
May, 5, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.