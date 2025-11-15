I’ve Been Creating Quirky Miniature Worlds For 5 Years, Here Are My 15 New Works

I’ve spent 5 years creating this project called “Tiny Wasteland.” The series features miniature figures placed next to everyday objects in order to create the illusion of microscopic worlds.
I’m actually a food photographer, so the whole idea came from there. I’ve made about 200 pictures already from this tiny world; the rest you can find on my Instagram page.
#1 Granny Dumping A Body Bag In A Herring Tin
#2 The Chips Desert
#3 It Wasn’t Salmon
#4 The Towel Mars Sunset
#5 The Party Killer
#6 The Intolerant
#7 Flourworm
#8 Parking With A Flying Squeezer
#9 Quarantine Christmas
#10 Canned Kraken
#11 Slippery Knife
#12 Today Menu: Sesame Seed
#13 Mount Romanesco
#14 Behind You
#15 Kale Valley
