50 Of The Most Wholesome Rescue Pet Photos This April

Another month, another set of wholesome pet adoption photos. Bored Panda has yet again collected some of the most heartwarming images of animals enjoying their new families and homes. We’ve got cats, dogs, even ferrets, and hens for you this time, all finding comfort after suffering abandonment.
Best Friends Animal Society estimates that 5.4 million cats and dogs entered US shelters in 2019 (52% of them were dogs and 48% were cats). 79% of these animals were saved. And while it breaks my heart that 625,000 cats and dogs were killed, we’ve come a long way since 2014, when as many as 4 million animals were killed in American shelters and the national save rate was just 50%. And we’re not going to stop!
#1 This Guy Got No Shows For 3 Different Adoption Days. When We Met He Climbed Right Into My Lap And I Fell In Love. Now He’s My First Dog And Lifelong Best Friend. Meet Winston!
#2 We Adopted This Cat And Now He Sits Like He Is About To Drop The Worst Dad Jokes Ever
#3 I Was Fostering This Goof When A Family Adopted Him. The Family Brought Him Back For Being “Too Large” So I Adopted Him. Welcome Home, Big Guy
#4 Two Weeks Ago, I Adopted A Boy With The Saddest Face From A Nearby Shelter. He’s Really Come Out Of His Shell In That Time, And Has Already Grown Attached To Me. Meet Tom Bombadog!
#5 This Little Girl Decided To Break In Through Our Front Window Every Day For A Week And Adopt Us. It’s Been A Month And No One’s Claimed Her, So We Adopted Her Back
#6 This Is My New Friend, Harvey! Took This Just Minutes After Adopting Him!
#7 A Few Weeks Ago I Adopted A Puppy (Right) And Today A New Dog Appeared In Front Of The Door And He Looks Like He Is The Same Dog From The Future And He Is Trying To Warn Himself About Something
#8 Say Hello To Our Retired Military Working Dog We Adopted. He Gets Toys For Life Now; Including The Biggest Tennis Balls He’s Ever Seen
#9 I Adopted My First Ever Cat Last Month. I Was Nervous About It, But I Think She’s Found Her Home. Meet Blueberry
#10 Going To The New Home. Adopted
#11 Yesterday, I Helped This Sweet Girl Get Adopted. Her Parents Sent Me This Photo Of Her In Their New Home
#12 This Is Old Lady (Almost 18), Her Family Of 16 Years Gave Her To A Shelter Where She Lived For Almost A Year, Until We Adopted Her A Few Months Ago. Giving Her The Best Life Possible
#13 Before And After Adoption. Meet Dixie
#14 Just Adopted This Old Lady And I’m In Love. Sushi, 9 Years Old
#15 Meet Van Gogh. Trying To Get Him To Pose For His Adoption Photo
#16 Shelter Doggo With A Huge Smile Being Adopted
#17 We Adopted Him Two Weeks Ago. This Is Their First Cuddle
#18 I Adopted An Anteater
#19 We Adopted This Five Year Old Shelter Cat Last Week, I Adore Her And She Adores Us. Couldn’t Ask For A Better Girl, Ily Rosie
#20 Akali Was Returned To The Shelter By Her First Adopter, But Now I Have A Best Friend
#21 Our Dog Adopted A Puppy
#22 4 Day Old Kitten! Her Mama Disappeared, So I’m Bottle Feeding And Adopting Her
#23 We Just Adopted This Beautiful Senior Lady And I’m So In Love With Her Already
#24 I Adopted A Silly One
#25 Recently Adopted A Stray Cat, Two Weeks Ago She Wouldn’t Be In The Same Room As A Human. Tonight, She Scratched At My Bedroom Door To Come In. No Touching Though!
#26 Baxter Lived To Twice His Life Expectancy (8/16.5). I’m So Proud To Be His Rescue Mom. Love, Boop Snoots And Adopt!
#27 I Adopted Two Special-Needs Kittens Separately. Today They Held Hands
#28 I’m So Happy I Adopted This Boy
#29 We Adopted A Corgi Two Weeks Ago. One Of Her Ears Just Popped Up Overnight!
#30 After Fostering 4 Pups Over A Period Of 3 Mths, I’ve Decided To Adopt The 5th One! You’re Coming With Me Wherever I Go From Now On! Welcome To Your Forever Family, Haribo!
#31 I Think The Ol’ Bastard Is Starting To Fall In Love With Me. We Adopted Him Last Month And He’s Just Now Getting Comfortable Enough For Some Attention
#32 Wasn’t Planning On Adopting A Kitten Until She Jumped Up On My Back. Libby Is All Mine Now
#33 After Spending Most Of My Adult Life Living In Tiny Apartments, I Finally Moved Out Of The City And Was Able To Adopt This Happy Girl. Meet Grace!
#34 Read Here Yesterday Black Cats Aren’t Adopted As Much As They Don’t Look As Good In Photos. Meet Morningstar
#35 Meet Luna! We Adopted Her From A Local Shelter A Week Ago And All She Wants All Day (And Night) Long Is Belly Rubs
#36 Adopted A Deaf Kitten, My Wife Picked Him Out Specifically For Those Amazing Eyes!
#37 I Adopted This Little Guy A Couple Of Weeks Ago. He’s Extremely Very Shy And Has Been Hiding Under My Bed Since Day One. I’m Happy To Finally See Him Out Enjoying The Sun—even Though I Had To Hide To Take This Picture. I’ll Win His Little Heart One Step At A Time!
#38 Adopted Baby Flora After She Was Found Left Outside An Elementary School. Who Could Ever Do Such A Thing After Seeing This Pretty Face?
#39 I’ve Been Wanting To Adopt A Cat For Such A Long Time And I Finally Got The Chance To Do It. Here Is Kiki, My 3 Months Old Kitten!
#40 Little Kratos Sleeping From The Excitement Of Adoption Day
#41 After Waiting A Week For Our Adoption Appointment To Finally Come, My Kids Are Smiling As Much As This Happy Boy Is
#42 Adopting A Second Cat Was The Best Decision. They Love Each Other!
#43 This Little Aussie Tyke Was Adopted For My Mom. Can’t Wait To Introduce Her To The Rest Of The Family
#44 Adopted This Sweetheart Yesterday: 65lb, 7 Months Old, Supersonic Hearing
#45 The Kittens I Just Adopted
#46 We Adopted The Smaller Kitty 3 Days Ago. They’ve Bonded So Quickly
#47 Meet Sally. She’s 12 Weeks Old And We Just Adopted Her From A Rescue
#48 Took About A Hundred Attempts To Get This But Here’s My Pupper Named Milo. Adopted 3 Weeks Ago
#49 Two Days After Adoption And They’ve Already Settled In
#50 My Girlfriend And I Adopted This Little Lady Today, Had Her For 4 Hours And She’s Spent About Half Of It Purring Our Laps, And The Other Half Demanding Strokes. Meet Verity!
