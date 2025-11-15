40 Pics Of Cats In Places They Shouldn’t Be, But They Are Because They Can, Shared By This Twitter Account

Our best feline friends have many tremendous abilities, from cheering us up to catching tiny creatures and delivering them as tokens of love. What they are also amazing at is being comfortable, or at least looking like they are, in places that other pets might not find too comfy. People are very surprised by their cats’ choices and there is a Twitter profile dedicated just to that: cats in random places.
You have bought a new Galaxy Note 5? There is a high chance your kitten will be napping there in no time. Empty box of almond cookies? Your cat is probably already inside of it.
Colanders, pockets, sinks, flower pots, and even door handles—these are all perfect random places for cats. Vote for the most random ones below!
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: catsplacess
#2
Image source: catsplacess
#3
Image source: catsplacess
#4
Image source: catsplacess
#5
Image source: catsplacess
#6
Image source: catsplacess
#7
Image source: catsplacess
#8
Image source: catsplacess
#9
Image source: catsplacess
#10
Image source: catsplacess
#11
Image source: catsplacess
#12
Image source: catsplacess
#13
Image source: catsplacess
#14
Image source: catsplacess
#15
Image source: catsplacess
#16
Image source: catsplacess
#17
Image source: catsplacess
#18
Image source: catsplacess
#19
Image source: catsplacess
#20
Image source: catsplacess
#21
Image source: catsplacess
#22
Image source: catsplacess
#23
Image source: catsplacess
#24
Image source: catsplacess
#25
Image source: catsplacess
#26
Image source: catsplacess
#27
Image source: catsplacess
#28
Image source: catsplacess
#29
Image source: catsplacess
#30
Image source: catsplacess
#31
Image source: catsplacess
#32
Image source: catsplacess
#33
Image source: catsplacess
#34
Image source: catsplacess
#35
Image source: catsplacess
#36
Image source: catsplacess
#37
Image source: catsplacess
#38
Image source: catsplacess
#39
Image source: catsplacess
#40
Image source: catsplacess
Follow Us