Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Photography Location?

It’s always hard to say as there are so many stunning locations for photography, but does anyone have a favourite?
There are way too many. The first that came to mind was Iceland in general: Amazing landscapes on every corner. Or the green green glens of Scotland.
Where i live (New Zealand) there are always opportunities to take amazing pictures of snow-capped mountains, blue lakes and cool animals which i really like!
The forests, heaths, beaches and salt marshes of Dorset, where I live. We have such a wide variety of wild habitat and wildlife here, in fact, one of the most varied in the country and as almost all of it is heavily protected by law there are amazing opportunities for wildlife photography.
Brook Green Gardens in Murrels Inlet, SC
At my local canal. There are all sorts of animals and the trees cover it making it look like something out of a Disney film with streaks of light coming through the leaves.
