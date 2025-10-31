“Ready For A Geography Workout?”: Type In 21 European Countries On This Borders Test

by

How well do you know Europe and its borders? This quiz will test that.

Each hint will lead you from one country to its neighbor. Clues might mention landmarks, a bit of culture, or geography. So, it can be anything that would help point you in the right direction. For example, the hint says: “This country’s flag has a yellow cross on it”. If you’re coming from Norway, it can only be Sweden.

There is one catch: you’ll have to type every answer yourself. There are no multiple choices here.

Ready to start? 🌍

Image credits: Mihis Alex

