Home
Movies
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future

Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future

Credit: Dumbo

Tim Burton is back with the Netflix mini-series, Wednesday, which follows the popular Addams Family character whose trying to master her psychic ability, all while trying to navigate a killing spree that’s haunting the town and the legacy of her parents. Though no reviews have hit for the Netflix exclusive, the trailer shows a promising return to form for the Edward Scissorhands filmmaker. Burton’s last feature didn’t particularly do so hot at the box office, as Dumbo was a surprisingly flat release that made less than $350 million worldwide. Despite Burton’s name attached to the live-action remake, Dumbo never captured Burton’s unique and darkly eccentric style.

M.N. Miller from Ready Steady Cut summarizes the 2019 film the best: “The new live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Dumbo is helmed by the darkly eccentric director Tim Burton and his latest is like nothing I’ve ever seen from the master of juxtaposition: safe, almost tepid, and it’s monotonously boring.”

Credit: Dumbo

This isn’t particularly surprising as it’s clear Disney wants their live-action adaptations to follow a certain model. While some do deviate from the tone of their animated counterparts a bit, filmmakers like Guy Ritchie and Robert Zemeckis notably had their unique brand of style subdued when creating their live-action features. Dumbo wasn’t the first time that Burton has worked with Disney and in fact, the Oscar nominee has been able to greatly show his style in films such as Alice in Wonderland. However, it does sound as if Burton is done working with Disney at the moment as he just wasn’t happy working under the House of Mouse:

“My history is that I started out there,” Burton said to Deadline. “I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The Thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done, I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. The movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

Credit: Dumbo

Burton even says that if he was offered a role in MCU that he likely wouldn’t take it. Disney clearly has a certain model when it comes to its films and the filmmaker felt homogenized when crafting his latest feature for the studio, “It’s gotten to be very homogenized, very consolidated,” Burton said of Disney. “There’s less room for different types of things.” Of course, this is a never say never situation and Burton could end up working with Disney in the future, it’s just a shame that Disney didn’t let him use his unique style to elevate a flat film. It’s understandable why Disney doesn’t particularly want to stray too much from the original source material. Fans love the original classics and the studio is simply trying to recapture that magic in live-action form, but animation and live-action films are a different beast and the latter is able to make the energy and magic of the former. What’s the point of hiring Tim Burton if you’re not going to let him be Tim Burton?

Say what you will about Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but the divisive feature certainly stands out on its own because it allowed Burton to bring his sense of creativity to the remake. However, if Disney is adamant about keeping their films in a certain style, then it feels pointless to hire directors that are known for a certain style and get them to conform to what they want. With Tim Burton’s name, audiences expected to see what he could do with the Dumbo feature but ultimately walked out disappointed by the end result. Burton is currently doing media rounds for Wednesday, which is set to premiere on November 23.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Yellowstone: One Hundred Years is Nothing-Recap
Tulsa King: Go West Old Man-Recap
Where Season 4 of Titans Seems to be Going So Far
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Tim Burton Explains Why He Probably Won’t Be Working For Disney In The Near Future
Sylvester Stallone Doesn’t Agree With The Direction Of Creed III
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a Great Action Movie
Predicting What the MCU Will Look Like in 10 Years
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
joker characters across comical franchises
Joker Characters Across Comical Franchises To Check Out
Dragon Ball Super Zamasu
Zamasu Dragon Ball Super Character Detailed
Everything We Know So Far About the Upcoming Diablo 4 Game
What the Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Tells Us About the Game
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed