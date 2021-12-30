Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “This Came Out Of Me”

If you like reality TV just as much as you like medical dramas, I have some exciting news for you. The Discovery Channel is getting ready to debut a new series that will appeal to both interests. The show, which is called This Came Out Of Me, follows an emergency room crew as they do their best to handle some very unique cases. Not only will viewers be shocked by some of the situations, but the doctors will also be thrown off by some of the things they see. The series premieres on January 2nd at 9 pm EST and it already seems like it has the potential to become a huge hit for the network. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about This Came Out Of Me.

1. Dr. Ruby Rose Has A Very Different Career Before Medicine

The show centers around Dr. Ruby Rose and her team at SignatureCare Emergency Center. Even though she has been a doctor for almost 20 years, Dr. Rose’s journey started off in a completely different space. Prior to becoming a doctor, Dr. Rose was actually working in the fashion industry as a model. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on whether she’s worked with major brands.

2. The Show Is Only Focused On Incidents In Texas

Let’s be real, Texas has a reputation for being the setting to lots of bizarre things, so it makes sense that This Came Out Of Me focuses strictly on Texas. All of the SignatureCare Emergency Centers in the series are located throughout Texas. When they said that everything was bigger in Texas, apparently that included the emergencies.

3. The Title Doesn’t Mean What You Probably Think

From looking at the title, you probably assumed that This Came Out Of Me is solely focused on situations where a person has some strange foreign object stuck somewhere in their body. While that will certainly be true for many of the cases on the show, that won’t be the reality for all of them. Despite the title, the series will follow a wide variety of emergency room stories.

4. The Show Features Patients Of All Ages

One of the most interesting things about This Came Out of Me is the fact that the patients in the show will follow a diverse group of patients that range in ages from toddlers to older adults. This gives viewers the chance to see all kinds of different perspectives and also see how different situations are handled.

5. The Show Isn’t On Social Media

I hate to be the bearer of bad news to those who were hoping to follow the series on social media, but that won’t be a possibility. This Came Out Of Me doesn’t have any official social media profiles. However, fans can use the hashtag #ThisCameOutofMe to keep track of what other people are saying about the show.

6. The Show Is Produced By Texas Crew Production

The production company behind a reality show is one of the biggest factors in that show’s success. Fortunately for This Came Out of Me, the series has an experienced production company working behind the scenes. Texas Crew Production has worked on several successful shows including Friday Night Tykes and Behind the Music.

7. It’s Unclear If The Show Will Be ‘Live’ Or Made Up Of Reenactments

At the moment, there isn’t any information available on what kind of format This Came Out Of Me will have. It’s unclear whether the show will be filmed ‘live’ such as shows like Live PD, or if it will consist of reenactments and interviews from people who were involved.

8. Dr. Ruby Rose Studied At Tufts

All of the reality TV fans out there know that a lot of what we see on these shows is fake. When it comes to This Came Out Of Me, however, it’s important to know that Dr. Ruby Rose is the real deal. She received her medical degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts

9. Viewers Will See A Different Side of the Medical Field

Being a doctor is one of those jobs that often gets glamorized. But working in the emergency room tends to be far more gruesome than it is glamourous. As a result, the doctors in the show must always stay on their toes. This Came Out Of Me will help viewers see the medical field from a completely different perspective.

10. This Is Dr. Ruby Rose’s First TV Show

Despite the fact that Dr. Ruby Rose has a background in modeling, it doesn’t look like she has any experience in the entertainment industry. As far as we can tell, Dr. Ruby Rose has never been on any other TV show – reality or otherwise. However, once people see her in action many will agree that she belongs in front of the camera.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes