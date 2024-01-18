Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 will continue following Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste’s adventures as they strive to save Paris from villains. Their adventures started in the mind of Thomas Astruc, a French writer and storyboard artist whose original intention was to tell Ladybug and Cat Noir’s story in a comic book series. But then, he met Jeremy Zag, who fell in love with the characters and took up the task of developing their stories for the screen. Miraculous Ladybugs first made its way to the screen on September 1, 2015, when it aired on South Korea’s EBS1 before its debut on France’s TF1 children’s block the next month.
Available to the rest of the world for streaming on Disney+, Miraculous Ladybug season 5 premiered in October 2022 and completed in November 2023, teasing the return of Ladybug and Cat Noir for another action-packed season. Miraculous Ladybug season 6 is a fresh opportunity for the series to further consolidate its lasting impact built around great visual and innovative storytelling. But its legacy extends beyond the small screen world. Since the show’s premiere in 2015, it has seeded a media franchise ranging from a spin-off series (Miraculous Chibi) to a movie, manga, stage musical, and video games.
Will There Be Season 6 of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir?
Miraculous Ladybug wouldn’t only get a sixth season but a seventh and eighth as well. This was announced and confirmed in April 2021, a week after season 4’s premiere. The renewal generated mixed reactions among the series’ massive cult following. While some were excited Ladybug and Cat Noir would return for more seasons, others were concerned the showrunners would compromise quality for quantity—that there was no justification for greenlighting seasons 6 and 7 without getting the fifth season out of the way.
The creator quickly addressed the concerns, assuring fans the decision wasn’t misguided. Astruc guaranteed it was good news and a positive development for the franchise. In a Twitter post on April 18, 2021, he urged the Miraculous fandom to quit complaining. “…You are complaining even though you don’t have the slightest idea of what is planned in terms of story. Seriously, this is good news! You create negative emotions for yourself,” added the creator.
Does Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Have a Release Date?
Miraculous Ladybug season 6 is still in production as of January 2024 and has no official release date yet. But the new season, which will consist of 26 half-hour episodes, is expected to premiere in late 2024. Variety reported that Disney Branded Television acquired seasons 6 & 7 alongside three original animated specials. According to the publication, the series and specials are set to roll out on Disney Channel in the fall of 2024 before making its way to Disney+ for streaming worldwide. Apart from Ladybug and Cat Noir, other secondary main characters like Alya Césaire, Tikki, Plagg, and Hawk Moth are all expected to return for the new season.
Season 7 will premiere sometime in 2025, and season 8 in 2026. Miraculous Ladybug season 8 was confirmed in July 2022 alongside a second movie. Before the release of the first movie, Zag divulged in a TikTok interview that the script for the second film had been completed, teasing that its first act is more breathtaking than the first film’s ending. Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie was released on July 5, 2023, to mixed reviews. Despite its pleasing action sequences and animation, it was a box office disappointment that managed only $39.6 million against a budget of $80 million.
What To Expect From The New Season
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 6 will tie up loose threads from the previous season while setting up the story arc for subsequent seasons. It has been confirmed that the upcoming season will feature a new villain. The production company, Mediawan Kids & Family, released an official synopsis for the anticipated season in October 2023, revealing that Lady Bug and Cat Noir will square up against a mysterious and elusive enemy who’s very close to them.
The season will see the two protagonists get closer like never before but still keep secrets from each other: “… the biggest one being that they still don’t know that they are Ladybug and Cat Noir,” reads the synopsis. The production company also disclosed that season 6 will deliver exciting new visuals produced via Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. “(It will be) set in a revitalized eco-friendly Paris… in a new and exemplary green Paris.”
