Catching Up with the Cast of Think Like a Man: Where Are They Now?

Tim Story’s 2012 romantic comedy Think Like a Man was one of the most popular of the 2010s. Its star-studded, mostly black ensemble cast helped redefine the genre in that decade. The movie’s screenplay was adapted from Steve Harvey’s 2009 self-help book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man.
Released over a decade ago, Think Like a Man centered around the lives of four women and their relationships. The movie explored themes of intimacy and commitment, blending humor and drama. Think Like a Man was a commercial hit, grossing $96.1 million at the Box Office from a $12 million production budget. Here are the Think Like a Man cast and where they are now in their acting careers.
Kevin Hart as Cedric
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart played Cedric, the character dubbed as “The Happier Divorced Guy.” He spent years in a loveless marriage and was happy getting divorced. As the only single man in the group, he acts like the de facto leader and relationship adviser. Cedric provides comic relief throughout the movie with his witty remarks and humorous take on relationships.
Since 2012, Kevin Hart’s acting profile has improved, and he is now regarded as one of the richest African-American comedians in Hollywood. Hart has been busy on the big and small screen, starring in two movies in 2024: Lift and Borderlands. Besides hosting the Netflix show The Roast of Tom Brady, Kevin Hart stars in the 2024 miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Michael Ealy as Dominic
Michael Ealy played Dominic in the main Think Like a Man cast. The soft-spoken actor portrayed the character known as ”The Dreamer.” Like his moniker, he aspires to excel in his career but is never seen to start. Throughout the movie, he navigates the ups and downs of his romantic relationship with his love interest, Lauren Harris.
Michael Ealy dominated the big screen in the 2000s and 2010s, especially in rom-com. Although he continues to star in movies, he’s appeared in less big-budget movies since the start of the 2020s. However, he’s been busy on television. He played a recurring role in Bel-Air season 1 in 2022 and joined the Power Book II: Ghost cast as Detective Don Carter in its final season in 2024.
Taraji P. Henson as Lauren Harris
For many Think Like a Man audiences, Lauren Harris’s relationship with Dominic was the most interesting in the movie. Actress Taraji P. Henson played Lauren Harris, a successful self-made woman. Her storyline in Think Like a Man basically navigates the complexities of dating and love while being a committed career woman. The character was dubbed “The Woman Who Is Her Own Man.”
Taraji P. Henson is one of the most successful actresses from Think Like a Man. Henson was exceptional as Loretha “Cookie” Lyon in Empire. Although her career seemed to slow down after Empire, Henson is back in film and television with her commanding performances. She stars in the miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and played Shug Avery in the 2023 The Color Purple.
Terrence J as Michael Hanover
If there was one character audiences couldn’t help but love to hate, it had to be “The Mama’s Boy” Michael Hanover. The character was played by loverboy Terrence J. Michael Hanover was portrayed as a mama’s boy who isn’t just close to his mother but allows his mother’s influence to affect his relationships. Michael struggles to assert his independence and maintain a healthy romantic relationship while balancing his loyalty to his mother. Amongst the Think Like a Man cast, Terrence J is one of the actors with fewer acting credits since 2012. However, he recently starred in the 2023 horror thriller Fear.
Regina Hall as Candace Hall
Regina Hall played single mom Candace Hall. She’s in a relationship with Mama’s boy, Michael Hanover. For most of the movie, she fights for attention and contends with Michael’s mother for his love and attention. Regina Hall has been a recurring face in film and television since Think Like a Man. However, she had no acting role for two years after her 2022 Me Time and Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Nevertheless, Regina Hall has a few upcoming movies to her credit.
Jerry Ferrara as Jeremy Kern
Jerry Ferrara was the one white cast among Think Like a Man’s main cast. While he naturally stood out, Ferrara’s Jeremy Kern was practically the most immature of the men. Having dated Kristen since college as “The Non-Committer,” Jeremy has kept Kristen trapped in a relationship without hopes of proposing. By the end of the movie, he finally grows up and is up to the challenge. Jerry Ferrara hasn’t been active on screen in the last few years, although he played Joe Proctor in the Power TV series from 2015 to 2020. However, he’ll star as Jeffrey in an upcoming TV drama series, Second Chances.
Gabrielle Union as Kristen
Sensational actress Gabrielle Union played Kristen in the 2012 Think Like a Man. She played Jerry Ferrara’s college sweetheart, who hoped for a proposal. Gabrielle Union’s Kristen was dubbed “The Girl Who Wants the Ring.” Kristen later realizes that she must prioritize her happiness and not settle for less than she deserves. In the end, she gets her wish and accepts Jeremy’s proposal. Gabrielle Union has stayed relevant in the industry as she’s one of the leading African-American actresses in rom-coms. Union last starred in the 2023 The Perfect Find and 2024 Space Cadet.
Romany Malco as Zeke Freeman
Romany Malco joined Think Like a Man as one of the main male characters, Zeke Freeman. His character is a ladies’ man who proudly wears the tag “The Player.” He believes in living life to the fullest and not getting tied down. However, his philosophy on relationships is challenged when he meets Mya. Romany Malco has been active on television, starring in several other TV shows. He recently played Gus in Mad Dogs (2015–2016) and Rome Howard in A Million Little Things (2018–2023).
Meagan Good as Mya
Mya sure did know how to humble Mr. Player Zeke Freeman. Dubbed “The 90 Day Rule Girl,” Mya made Zeke wait for 90 days before any form of intimacy. As much as he initially considered it a challenge, he helped him learn a lesson or two about patience and love. Actress and model Meagan Good played Mya in Think Like a Man. A few of her most recent credits were playing Superhero Darla in 2023 Shazam! Fury of the Gods and playing the lead on Tyler Perry’s 2024 Divorce in the Black. Meagan Good plays Camille in the Harlem TV series as part of the main cast. Besides the 2012 Think Like a Man movie, Bridge to Terabithia was another amazing movie with a great cast.
