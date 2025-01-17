‘The Price Is Right,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Halt Production Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

by

The Los Angeles wildfires have had devastating repercussions as they continue to burn across Southern California. Amid the natural disaster, a wide variety of TV shows have halted production until further notice. The raging fires have also affected several Hollywood award shows, including the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

According to CBS News, fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 16 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures as of January 12, 2025. More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades and neighboring areas in Los Angeles County. According to PEOPLE, several ABC shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had to press pause on production from January 8, 2025. CBS has also followed suit, wrapping up its production in LA, including NCIS, which is filmed in Santa Clarita, NCIS: Origins, which is filmed on the Paramount lot, and the late-night show After Midnight. The cult-classic reality competition The Price Is Right also had to halt production until further notice.

Variety reported on the same day that NBC Universal suspended production for Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A. and Happy’s Place. Movies were unaffected since the feature films were being shot outside LA. As of the last update, Fallout Season 2, which was being filmed in the  Santa Clarita area, had halted production as well until Friday, January 10, 2025.  Other CBS shows that hated production include Poppa’s House and The Neighborhood. The Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank had to halt productions like Abbott Elementary, All-American, The Pitt, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage due to close proximity to the fires.

Big Names in Hollywood Have Lost Their Homes to The LA Fires  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg)

Among the thousands of people who’ve lost their homes are big names in Hollywood, from Jeff Bridges and Milo Ventimiglia to Paris Hilton and Anna Faris. In a statement to Deadline on January 12, 2025, a rep for Joshua Jackson stated that the actor’s home in Topanga Canyon was destroyed by the wildfires. 

In a joint Instagram post on January 10, 2025, How to Make It in America star Bryan Greenberg and his wife Jamie Chung shared a video of the remains of their home while sharing that their family is safe. This Is Us star Ventimiglia and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were forced to leave their house in Malibu due to the fires. The actor told CBS News that he had to watch their home burn down.

Former stars of The Hills, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, shared posts on Instagram with pictures of remnants of their house. Other celebrities who lost their homes to the fires include Melissa Rivers, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Rosie O’Donnell, Cary Elwes, Ricki Lake, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, among others.

The networks have yet to post updates on the resuming of production. In the meantime, you can stream all seasons of The Price Is Right on Paramount+.

The Price is Right poster The Price Is Right
Host Drew Carey
Premiere Date September 4, 1972 (Original), Drew Carey hosting since October 15, 2007
Stream On CBS, Paramount+
Created by Bob Stewart
Produced by FremantleMedia North America
Based On Original format created by Bob Stewart
Plot Summary A classic game show where contestants guess the prices of products to win cash and prizes.
Musical Elements Iconic theme music by Edd Kalehoff
Current Status Ongoing production, temporarily halted as of January 2025 due to Los Angeles wildfires.

Watch on Paramount+

 

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Does Anyone Really Care About a Fight Between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul?
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2021
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Heroes Reborn?”
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2018
Here’s Trump’s Weird “Antifa!” Yell from Phoenix Rally set to “Tequila”
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2017
6 Things You Didn’t Know About Mr Inbetween’s Scott Ryan
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2023
How to Get on the Show “Press Your Luck”
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2021
Meet The Cast Of “Suspect”
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.