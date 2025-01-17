‘The Price Is Right,’ ‘NCIS’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Halt Production Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires have had devastating repercussions as they continue to burn across Southern California. Amid the natural disaster, a wide variety of TV shows have halted production until further notice. The raging fires have also affected several Hollywood award shows, including the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.
According to CBS News, fires across the Los Angeles area have killed at least 16 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures as of January 12, 2025. More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from the Pacific Palisades and neighboring areas in Los Angeles County. According to PEOPLE, several ABC shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, Doctor Odyssey, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, had to press pause on production from January 8, 2025. CBS has also followed suit, wrapping up its production in LA, including NCIS, which is filmed in Santa Clarita, NCIS: Origins, which is filmed on the Paramount lot, and the late-night show After Midnight. The cult-classic reality competition The Price Is Right also had to halt production until further notice.
Variety reported on the same day that NBC Universal suspended production for Hacks, Loot, Ted, Suits: L.A. and Happy’s Place. Movies were unaffected since the feature films were being shot outside LA. As of the last update, Fallout Season 2, which was being filmed in the Santa Clarita area, had halted production as well until Friday, January 10, 2025. Other CBS shows that hated production include Poppa’s House and The Neighborhood. The Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank had to halt productions like Abbott Elementary, All-American, The Pitt, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage due to close proximity to the fires.
Big Names in Hollywood Have Lost Their Homes to The LA Fires
View this post on Instagram
Among the thousands of people who’ve lost their homes are big names in Hollywood, from Jeff Bridges and Milo Ventimiglia to Paris Hilton and Anna Faris. In a statement to Deadline on January 12, 2025, a rep for Joshua Jackson stated that the actor’s home in Topanga Canyon was destroyed by the wildfires.
In a joint Instagram post on January 10, 2025, How to Make It in America star Bryan Greenberg and his wife Jamie Chung shared a video of the remains of their home while sharing that their family is safe. This Is Us star Ventimiglia and his pregnant wife, Jarah Mariano, were forced to leave their house in Malibu due to the fires. The actor told CBS News that he had to watch their home burn down.
Former stars of The Hills, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, shared posts on Instagram with pictures of remnants of their house. Other celebrities who lost their homes to the fires include Melissa Rivers, Billy Crystal, Cameron Mathison, Rosie O’Donnell, Cary Elwes, Ricki Lake, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, among others.
The networks have yet to post updates on the resuming of production. In the meantime, you can stream all seasons of The Price Is Right on Paramount+.
|The Price Is Right
|Host
|Drew Carey
|Premiere Date
|September 4, 1972 (Original), Drew Carey hosting since October 15, 2007
|Stream On
|CBS, Paramount+
|Created by
|Bob Stewart
|Produced by
|FremantleMedia North America
|Based On
|Original format created by Bob Stewart
|Plot Summary
|A classic game show where contestants guess the prices of products to win cash and prizes.
|Musical Elements
|Iconic theme music by Edd Kalehoff
|Current Status
|Ongoing production, temporarily halted as of January 2025 due to Los Angeles wildfires.
