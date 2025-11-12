The Potato Couple: She Was My Childhood Friend, And Now She’s My Partner In Crime

We’re Jason & Ymei from Penang, Malaysia. I made J&Y Productions, and I’m the creator behind the comic books The Potato Couple.
I draw anything that happens between us, and from all around us. Here is a small selection from my comic collection about my life and a potato relationship.
#1 How To Talk To Short People
#2 Work Vs Life
#3 Sleeping Beauty
#4 Oops…
#5 Lazy Rainy Day
#6 I Was Too Naive Back Then
#7 Every Single Time
#8 Fart Exhaust
#9 She Hates Excessive Tickling
#10 Shink!
#11 Memories In School
#12 Pickup Lines
#13 This Is Why I Have Trust Issues
#14 Every Morning, I Become A Snake
#15 My Melting Point. I Kennot…
#16 Come… Have My Kidney… Both Of Them… For Technology…
#17 What We Usually Do At Home
#18 Dessert Is The Best Medicine
#19 Tiny Hands
#20 It Gave Me A Mini Heart Attack
#21 We Call This The Escalator Love
#22 Sticky
#23 Purrrrr~
#24 When You Accidentally Neglected Her For Too Long
#25 Headache Is Deadly
#26 Morpheus Would Approve This
#27 Short Girls Problem
#28 Woodpecker
#29 Nope, No Cleaning
#30 “You Are My Sun, And I Am The Earth. Together We Form A Solar System”
#31 Gotta Catch ‘Em All
#32 85% Of Those Who Were Injured By Papers Die Of Excessive Blood Loss And Intense Pain
#33 Sundae Cone With Air
#34 So Are You!
#35 Mr Jack, I Accept Paypal Too
#36 You Have Very Good Connectivity
#37 Not Funny, This Is Not Funny
#38 Salivation
#39 It’s Painful To See
#40 Does It Feel Nice?
#41 We All Have This Little Pillow We Can’t Sleep Without
#42 Not Gonna Wash The Bedsheet For A Year
#43 Also, When I Park Under Some Trees, They Give Me Tonnes Of Shit
#44 Her Anal-Ysis Scared The Shit Out Of Me
#45 Hakuna Matata
#46 Long Distance Relationship Problem
#47 I Kinda Like This Cooling Weather Tho…
#48 I Have No Idea How That Pink Cookie Taste Like, So I Gave It A Try
#49 I Am A Proud “Penagih Kopi”
#50 Weekend Is Over
#51 I Could Only Kiss You On The Screen And Photographs
#52 Bloody Hot
#53 Tell Them This Whenever They Ask This Same Question
#54 When Your Boyfriend Plays With Your Cheeks All The Time And You’re Already Used To It
#55 Dear Ancestors, Please Let Me Kena Lottery, I Will Burn 3 Bungalows, 5 Bmw, 2 Mercedes, 10 Rolex Watches, And 5 Maids For You…
#56 I Call Her Little Piglet
#57 Your Friends Just Wanna See The World Burn
#58 She Can’t Board The Plane Without Her Little Pillow
