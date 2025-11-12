The Potato Couple: She Was My Childhood Friend, And Now She’s My Partner In Crime

We’re Jason & Ymei from Penang, Malaysia. I made J&Y Productions, and I’m the creator behind the comic books The Potato Couple.

I draw anything that happens between us, and from all around us. Here is a small selection from my comic collection about my life and a potato relationship.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1 How To Talk To Short People

#2 Work Vs Life

#3 Sleeping Beauty

#4 Oops…

#5 Lazy Rainy Day

#6 I Was Too Naive Back Then

#7 Every Single Time

#8 Fart Exhaust

#9 She Hates Excessive Tickling

#10 Shink!

#11 Memories In School

#12 Pickup Lines

#13 This Is Why I Have Trust Issues

#14 Every Morning, I Become A Snake

#15 My Melting Point. I Kennot…

#16 Come… Have My Kidney… Both Of Them… For Technology…

#17 What We Usually Do At Home

#18 Dessert Is The Best Medicine

#19 Tiny Hands

#20 It Gave Me A Mini Heart Attack

#21 We Call This The Escalator Love

#22 Sticky

#23 Purrrrr~

#24 When You Accidentally Neglected Her For Too Long

#25 Headache Is Deadly

#26 Morpheus Would Approve This

#27 Short Girls Problem

#28 Woodpecker

#29 Nope, No Cleaning

#30 “You Are My Sun, And I Am The Earth. Together We Form A Solar System”

#31 Gotta Catch ‘Em All

#32 85% Of Those Who Were Injured By Papers Die Of Excessive Blood Loss And Intense Pain

#33 Sundae Cone With Air

#34 So Are You!

#35 Mr Jack, I Accept Paypal Too

#36 You Have Very Good Connectivity

#37 Not Funny, This Is Not Funny

#38 Salivation

#39 It’s Painful To See

#40 Does It Feel Nice?

#41 We All Have This Little Pillow We Can’t Sleep Without

#42 Not Gonna Wash The Bedsheet For A Year

#43 Also, When I Park Under Some Trees, They Give Me Tonnes Of Shit

#44 Her Anal-Ysis Scared The Shit Out Of Me

#45 Hakuna Matata

#46 Long Distance Relationship Problem

#47 I Kinda Like This Cooling Weather Tho…

#48 I Have No Idea How That Pink Cookie Taste Like, So I Gave It A Try

#49 I Am A Proud “Penagih Kopi”

#50 Weekend Is Over

#51 I Could Only Kiss You On The Screen And Photographs

#52 Bloody Hot

#53 Tell Them This Whenever They Ask This Same Question

#54 When Your Boyfriend Plays With Your Cheeks All The Time And You’re Already Used To It

#55 Dear Ancestors, Please Let Me Kena Lottery, I Will Burn 3 Bungalows, 5 Bmw, 2 Mercedes, 10 Rolex Watches, And 5 Maids For You…

#56 I Call Her Little Piglet

#57 Your Friends Just Wanna See The World Burn

#58 She Can’t Board The Plane Without Her Little Pillow

