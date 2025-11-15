Hey Pandas, Why Do You Think In 2021, Many People Still Don’t Take The Coronavirus Seriously? (Closed)

I was taking off my face mask today after returning from a quick run to the store, and I was thinking. Many people continue to succumb to COVID in this new year. Despite social distancing, quarantines, face mask mandates, and safety measures, there are still a tremendous amount of the population who seem to be throwing caution to the wind. What could possibly be the reason at this point? Let’s talk about it, Pandas.
#1
Because the leader of the free world downplayed the whole thing and made it political
#2
I know some people who think it’s a conspiracy, and even some who believe that it’s nothing more than a bad flu that everyone can’t catch. Personally, I think it’s much more to it than that.
#3
Coz 2020 is over and people think the virus will go away magically
#4
They probably don’t wanna believe there is a virus because they’re scared of believing it. They’re telling themselves that it’s fake, lying to themselves to make them feel better.
#5
A lot of the people I know seem to have the attitude, “it won’t happen to me.” Ironically it seems to be my parents’ generation who are taking it less seriously than people my age. I was under the impression that my mom thought she could only get it from “dirty” people or places, and continued to see her friends regularly from March to December. Then one of her friends died. He was a really fit guy too, a cyclist. I think that made it real for her and scared her straight, as horrible as that is to say.
#6
People are just really really stupid. I’m assuming most of these people don’t understand science and medicine as I have yet to come across an anti-masker who has studied either field.
It’s also likely because they think, “It won’t happen to me.” That’s what nearly everyone who throws caution to the wind thinks.
I also believe most of these anti-maskers are also anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.
If anyone asks you how dumb a human can get, show them a picture of the above.
#7
because they can’t believe that there can be a pandemic in our time.
