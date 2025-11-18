21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

by

Andy Babbitz, a Los Angeles-based artist known for his witty, relatable comics, has a unique knack for uncovering humor in everyday situations. A former advertising art director, Andy combines his background in graphic design with his love for cartooning to create polished, memorable illustrations. Inspired by legends like Gary Larson and fueled by a passion for experimenting with unexpected formats, Andy has developed a signature style that keeps fans coming back for more. His work, often gracing the pages of The New Yorker, surprises audiences with unexpected twists and imaginative visual storytelling.

Lately, he’s also explored new creative territory with what he calls “tab art,” bringing a fresh take to digital visuals that fans have enthusiastically embraced.

More info: Instagram | andybabbitz.com | newyorker.com

#1

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#2

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#3

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#4

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#5

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#6

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#7

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#8

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#9

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#10

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#11

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#12

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#13

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#14

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#15

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#16

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#17

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#18

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#19

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#20

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

#21

21 New Everyday Comics With Clever Twists By Los Angeles Artist Andy Babbitz

Image source: andybabbitz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Retail Giant Walmart In Hot Water After Blizzard Employees Get Noodly Bonus
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Made A Children’s Book Parody About A Tired Lockdown Mommy, And It’s What We Can All Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Girl Gives Out Fake Number To Guys She Meets, Guy Who Owns The Number Deals With Them Like A Pro
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Found 30 Rare Celebrity Childhood Photos That Show Barely Recognizable Stars
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Colorful Portraits Celebrate The Unique Beauty Of Slavic Folklore By Combining Traditionalism With High-Fashion
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Why Clark Kent Was the Best Character on Smallville
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.