Artist Shows Which Disney Characters Your Favorite Celebrities Should Be (26 Pics)

Ukraine-born artist Helen Morgun gave us a cool drawing series we didn’t know we needed. She reimagined our beloved famous people as Disney characters. Helen has been working on the drawing ideas for quite some time now, and the unexpected mashups have been taking the internet by storm.
From Emma Stone as Merida to Billie Eilish as Kida Nedakh, Helen definitely gave Hollywood some ideas to consider. It’s clear that the artist carefully studies not only the physical features but personalities of each famous person before “assigning” them their animated character alter-egos. Scroll down, upvote your favorite famous characters and let us know in the comments what you think of the series.
#1 Tom Hiddleston As Hades
Image source: helen_morgun
#2 Rihanna As Tiana
Image source: helen_morgun
#3 Lena Headey As Evil Queen From Snow White
Image source: helen_morgun
#4 Elizabeth Olsen As Jane
Image source: helen_morgun
#5 Emma Stone As Merida
Image source: helen_morgun
#6 Eva Green As Maleficent
Image source: helen_morgun
#7 Lady Gaga As Ursula From Little Mermaid
Image source: helen_morgun
#8 Amanda Seyfried As Rapunzel
Image source: helen_morgun
#9 Lucy Hale As Mavis Dracula
Image source: helen_morgun
#10 Megan Fox As Megara
Image source: helen_morgun
#11 Lucy Liu As Mulan
Image source: helen_morgun
#12 Salma Hayek As Mother Gothel
Image source: helen_morgun
#13 Blake Lively As Aurora
Image source: helen_morgun
#14 Mila Kunis As Esmeralda
Image source: helen_morgun
#15 Margot Robbie As Elsa
Image source: helen_morgun
#16 Emilia Clarke As Belle
Image source: helen_morgun
#17 Billie Eilish As Kida Nedakh
Image source: helen_morgun
#18 Lily Collins As Snow White
Image source: helen_morgun
#19 Lili Reinhart As Alice In Wonderland
Image source: helen_morgun
#20 Emma Stone As Cruella De Vil
Image source: helen_morgun
#21 Selena Gomez As Moana
Image source: helen_morgun
#22 Leigh-Anne Pinnock As Pocahontas
Image source: helen_morgun
#23 Camila Cabello As Jasmine
Image source: helen_morgun
#24 Alyssa Milano As Ariel
Image source: helen_morgun
#25 Sophie Turner As Ariel
Image source: helen_morgun
#26 Amber Heard As Alice In Wonderland
Image source: helen_morgun
