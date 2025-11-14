Artist Shows Which Disney Characters Your Favorite Celebrities Should Be (26 Pics)

Ukraine-born artist Helen Morgun gave us a cool drawing series we didn’t know we needed. She reimagined our beloved famous people as Disney characters. Helen has been working on the drawing ideas for quite some time now, and the unexpected mashups have been taking the internet by storm.

From Emma Stone as Merida to Billie Eilish as Kida Nedakh, Helen definitely gave Hollywood some ideas to consider. It’s clear that the artist carefully studies not only the physical features but personalities of each famous person before “assigning” them their animated character alter-egos. Scroll down, upvote your favorite famous characters and let us know in the comments what you think of the series.

More info: Instagram | YouTube

#1 Tom Hiddleston As Hades

Image source: helen_morgun

#2 Rihanna As Tiana

Image source: helen_morgun

#3 Lena Headey As Evil Queen From Snow White

Image source: helen_morgun

#4 Elizabeth Olsen As Jane

Image source: helen_morgun

#5 Emma Stone As Merida

Image source: helen_morgun

#6 Eva Green As Maleficent

Image source: helen_morgun

#7 Lady Gaga As Ursula From Little Mermaid

Image source: helen_morgun

#8 Amanda Seyfried As Rapunzel

Image source: helen_morgun

#9 Lucy Hale As Mavis Dracula

Image source: helen_morgun

#10 Megan Fox As Megara

Image source: helen_morgun

#11 Lucy Liu As Mulan

Image source: helen_morgun

#12 Salma Hayek As Mother Gothel

Image source: helen_morgun

#13 Blake Lively As Aurora

Image source: helen_morgun

#14 Mila Kunis As Esmeralda

Image source: helen_morgun

#15 Margot Robbie As Elsa

Image source: helen_morgun

#16 Emilia Clarke As Belle

Image source: helen_morgun

#17 Billie Eilish As Kida Nedakh

Image source: helen_morgun

#18 Lily Collins As Snow White

Image source: helen_morgun

#19 Lili Reinhart As Alice In Wonderland

Image source: helen_morgun

#20 Emma Stone As Cruella De Vil

Image source: helen_morgun

#21 Selena Gomez As Moana

Image source: helen_morgun

#22 Leigh-Anne Pinnock As Pocahontas

Image source: helen_morgun

#23 Camila Cabello As Jasmine

Image source: helen_morgun

#24 Alyssa Milano As Ariel

Image source: helen_morgun

#25 Sophie Turner As Ariel

Image source: helen_morgun

#26 Amber Heard As Alice In Wonderland

Image source: helen_morgun

Patrick Penrose
