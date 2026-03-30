The Oscars Are Finally Embracing Horror Movies: Here’s Why

For decades, horror movies were the “naughty child” of the Oscars. Only eight horror movies have landed the coveted Best Picture nod, and outside of that, the genre largely gets shut out. When it does get recognised, it’s usually relegated to technical categories like Makeup or Sound.
2026 flipped the script – massively. Sinners was nominated for a staggering 16 Oscar nominations, including Best Motion Picture of the Year. This takes horror from a guest at the ceremony to the guest of honor as the film sets a new record for the most-nominated movie of all time. The Academy isn’t just accepting horror movies anymore; it’s being led by them.
The History of Horror Movies at the Oscars
The landscape of horror movies was forever altered in 1974 when The Exorcist made its way to the Oscars, becoming the first ever horror film to be nominated for Best Picture. Until then, the horror genre was largely seen as schlocky or cheap, firmly keeping it out of the “prestige” conversation. William Friedkin‘s daring and shocking film captivated audiences around the world, grossing a whopping $193 million during its initial theatrical run. So, this not only marked a turning point with the Oscars acknowledging horror movies, but also blockbusters.
Two years later, Jaws became the first ever summer blockbuster and lifted the “creature feature” out of the tacky realm, landing a nod for Best Picture. Although it didn’t achieve the gong, The Silence of the Lambs swept up over a decade later, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Writing. Horror was truly elevated. However, it wouldn’t remain that way.
Infamous Horror Movie Snubs at the Oscars
After The Silence of the Lambs, it would take another eight years for a horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, with The Sixth Sense introducing global audiences to the visionary mind of M. Night Shyamalan. What followed was an era of snubs, even when a movie was recognised, it would fail to sweep up like The Silence of the Lambs. The 2010s is where horror movies made a slight comeback with Black Swan and Get Out landing Best Picture nominations. However, performances were largely overlooked.
A pattern of “nominate but don’t reward” was brewing and a fever pitch was reached in 2018 with Toni Collette’s magnetic, transformative rendition in Hereditary. As Annie Graham, Collette delivered a tour-de-force performance. Simply put, this was her picture. With a masterclass in grief-fuelled mania – specifically the dinner table monologue – this would have been a “lock” for Best Actress in any standard domestic drama. Yet, because her descent was punctuated by séances and supernatural dread, she was left entirely out of the race.
This glaring snub became a cultural flashpoint; it proved that while the Academy was beginning to respect the craft of “elevated horror” (like the cinematography of A24 or the scores of Neon), it still suffered from a fundamental bias against the performers who inhabit these dark spaces. It showed us that the Oscars were happy to admire the frame, but they were still terrified of the monster inside. Overall, horror was still not widely regarded as prestigious cinema.
Why 2026 Is a Massive Turning Point for Horror Movies
Examining the 2010s today, it can now be described as a slow burn era for horror movies when it comes to critical acceptance. Now we’re past the mid-way point of the 2020s, 2026 marks the real explosion. However, the momentum truly began in 2025 when Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror gem The Substance shocked the industry with its Best Picture nomination. Although critics at the time wondered if that “gnarly” success was a one-off, 2026 has provided a definitive answer. For the first time in history, horror has secured Best Picture nods two years in a row, signalling that the Academy has finally developed a stomach for the macabre.
This year, the “Big Three” – Sinners, Frankenstein, and Weapons – have turned the Oscars into a veritable genre festival. Shattering the glass ceiling with its 16 nominations, Sinners is leading the charge. Much of this impending triumph can be attributed to Ryan Coogler’s masterful genre-blending. By interlacing 1930s Jim Crow history into soulful blues and a high-stakes vampire siege narrative, he created something that feels more like an “American Epic” than a mere terror flick. It’s a motion picture that demands to be taken seriously as high art, effectively neutralizing the old bias that horror lacks “depth.”
This institutional shift is further solidified by the acting categories. For years, horror fans lamented the lack of recognition for transformative genre work, but Amy Madigan’s Best Supporting Actress nod for Weapons has corrected that course. Her “unrecognizable” and deeply menacing turn as Aunt Gladys proved that a performance doesn’t need to be in a traditional drama to be world-class. When you add Guillermo del Toro’s nine-nomination Frankenstein to the mix, the message feels crystal clear: Horror has officially shed its “outsider” status. Perhaps it’s the new wave of younger voters following the Academy’s recent push to diversify, or perhaps critics are becoming less genre-blind. Either way, it feels like we have arrived at a point where people no longer just see a horror movie, they see a great movie that just so happens to be terrifying.
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