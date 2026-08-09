The Most Iconic Anna Faris Voice Characters Across Animation and Live Action

Few performers have built a career quite like Anna Faris. While most film audiences first discovered her through comedy films like the Scary Movie franchise, Faris has also developed an impressive résumé in animation and voice acting. Her energetic delivery, sharp comedic timing, and ability to make even the quirkiest characters feel relatable have helped her stand out in both animated and live-action projects.
Over the years, AnnaFaris has brought journalists, superheroes, television personalities, and even animated creatures to life. While some of these characters became fan favorites, others played a major role in shaping her career. Here are the most iconic Anna Faris characters across animation and live action.
Sam Sparks in the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Movies (2009–2013)
Sam Sparks remains Anna Faris’ most recognizable voice role. Introduced in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Sam is a New York City meteorologist who arrives in Swallow Falls to cover what appears to be an ordinary story. Her life changes when inventor Flint Lockwood (voiced by Bill Hader) creates a machine that makes food fall from the sky.
Faris gave Sam warmth, intelligence, and humor, helping the character become much more than a typical animated love interest. Sam’s curiosity and scientific talent made her an important partner to Flint throughout both films. The role showcased Faris’ ability to balance comedy with genuine emotion, making Sam one of the standout characters in modern animated cinema.
Jeanette Miller in the Alvin and the Chipmunks Movies (2009–2015)
When the Chipettes made their debut in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Anna Faris stepped into the role of Jeanette Miller. As the smartest and most reserved member of the trio, Jeanette provided a contrast to her more confident sisters. Faris used a softer and more nervous vocal performance to capture Jeanette’s shy personality. Over several films, the character developed from a timid outsider into a more confident young performer. Fans of the franchise often point to Jeanette as one of the most relatable Chipettes, and Faris’ voice work played a major role in making the character so endearing.
Jailbreak/Princess Linda in The Emoji Movie (2017)
In The Emoji Movie, Anna Faris voiced Princess Linda, a character better known throughout most of the film as Jailbreak. At first glance, Jailbreak appears to be a rebellious code-breaker helping the heroes navigate the digital world. Later, audiences learn that she was originally designed as a princess emoji.
The dual identity gave Anna Faris plenty of room to show different sides of the character. She delivered sarcastic humor, confidence, and vulnerability throughout the film. Although The Emoji Movie divided critics, Jailbreak became one of its most memorable personalities, thanks in large part to Faris’ lively performance.
Ashley the Female Hacker in The Simpsons (2022)
Even a guest appearance on The Simpsons carries weight because of the show’s long history of celebrity cameos. In 2022, Anna Faris joined that tradition by voicing Ashley, a skilled hacker who became part of one of the series’ modern storylines. While the role was smaller than some of her feature-film performances, Faris brought plenty of personality to the character. Her comedic instincts fit naturally within Springfield’s world, allowing Ashley to stand out despite limited screen time. The appearance also demonstrated how easily Faris can adapt her voice to different animation styles.
Samantha Sweetwater in Phineas and Ferb (2025)
Anna Faris added another popular animated franchise to her résumé when she voiced Samantha Sweetwater in the 2025 revival of Phineas and Ferb. The series has long attracted notable guest stars, making it a fitting platform for her talents. Samantha Sweetwater quickly became a memorable guest character addition to the show’s colorful cast. Faris’ energetic performance matched the fast-paced humor that has defined Phineas and Ferb for years. Although the character arrived well after the series’ original run, she helped bring fresh energy to the revival while fitting seamlessly into its established tone.
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