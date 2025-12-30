New “Man In The Mirror” Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

by

Since its release in 1988, ‘Man in the Mirror’ has become one of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits.

It calls for personal responsibility, urging listeners to look inward before criticizing the world and reminding us that change needs to begin from within.

In 2009, Josh Tyrangiel from TIME said it’s “one of Jackson’s most powerful vocals and accessible social statements, not to mention the best-ever use of a gospel choir in a pop song.” Even now, almost four decades later, it continues to inspire.

On TikTok, users have taken the track as the soundtrack for their before-and-after glow-up pictures. Just in time to motivate everyone to commit to New Year’s resolutions!

#1

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @kenyandthejets

#2

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ellie_and_thetwins

#3

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @erin.wilsonnnn

#4

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ellieford555

#5

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @kaitlynsmitty

#6

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @hollyevans.18

#7

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @avalorraineh

#8

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @artaferat.ad

#9

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @zanusiaa

#10

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @baileybayy10

#11

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @nicolasrxl

#12

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @selinaakn

#13

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ilaydaclasen

#14

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ainecrmua

#15

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @jacksfit

#16

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @lydiaturnbulll

#17

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @lizamarie_fit

#18

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @imnotmelyjelly

#19

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @findingfoxy

#20

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @fluffycxbo

#21

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ollieeeeeex

#22

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @axelledupont

#23

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @itsgiudici

#24

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @siren.eliz

#25

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ghribi_mootez

#26

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @jordsssmw

#27

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @robbyayerkes

#28

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @jakeydail

#29

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @abibabe

#30

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @grace_baldwinx

#31

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ajj1141

#32

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @gaby_clark5

#33

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ame_szr

#34

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @paigedraperx

#35

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @ellaiveyy

#36

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @dia.rajaona

#37

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @kierella14

#38

New &#8220;Man In The Mirror&#8221; Has People Sharing Their Amazing Glow-Ups

Image source: @beckyrosee.x

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
93-Year-Old Grandma And Her Grandson Finally Complete Goal Of Visiting All Of The U.S. National Parks
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“People Won’t Respect You As Much”: 30 Short People Share Things Tall Folks Don’t Understand
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time Someone Annoyed You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
42 Obscure Music Genres To Discover For Real Melomaniacs
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Football Star Alisha Lehmann Says “Very Well-Known” Celeb Offered Her $110k For A Night Together
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Stay Active and Enjoy the Cold: 24 Essential Items for a Memorable Kid’s Winter Experience
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025