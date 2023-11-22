The Issues The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Needs To Avoid

Finally, eight years after The Hunger Games: Mockingjay ended the trilogy, the franchise returns focusing on the antagonist of the original series: Coriolanus Snow. The upcoming prequel goes back 64 years before Katniss Everdeen even existed. The young Coriolanus is the last hope of his failing lineage, but his livelihood is threatened so he reluctantly mentors Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12. Snow slowly falls for the charming beauty and unites with Lucy Gray to shift their fates and turn their odds in their favor.
The story of the Hunger Games itself has always been a fascinating one. While the concept of teenagers being chosen to kill each other off is nothing new, the pageantry and political messages are what made the series stand out overall. Though at times the message overshadowed the entertainment aspect, The Hunger Games franchise is a solid addition to the young adult adaptations that it’s based on. The past three films have their strengths and weaknesses, and these are the issues that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes need to avoid.
The Need To Answer Every Single Question From The Original Hunger Games Trilogy
This is the trap that most prequels fall under. They feel the need to explain every single thing that happens in the films that proceed with it. Oftentimes, killing that mystery can make audiences see its processors from a different perspective, but not in a good way. For example, Captain Marvel explained why Nick Fury lost his eye. In the comics, Fury lost his eye due to a Nazi grenade blast. That’s a strong reason that demands further exploring as seeing Fury during that period can be compelling. Unfortunately, Marvel had different plans as Fury lost his eyesight due to Goose simply scratching him.
It killed whatever coolness Fury had from the beginning. Plus, the original reasoning gave his character gravitas and credibility as a leader. That’s all gone now because Fury’s scar comes from something so laughable. The Hunger Games prequel can easily kill its mystique and intrigue by trying to shove so many answers down the audience’s throat. Mystery can be a great tool used for suspense, even in a film such as The Hunger Games.
Coriolanus Snow’s Backstory Shouldn’t Be Black and White
Obviously, Snow won’t start as Katniss Everdeen or even Peta. Though there’s unexplained evil in this world, it would be a huge mistake to make him a monster from the beginning. Everyone has a moral code, whether it’s good or bad. The film should explore what Snow’s values are. Based on the synopsis, that’s exactly the direction the film will go in, but Coriolanus Snow shouldn’t be a black-and-white character. Even if he starts the prequel off as an entitled prick, we as an audience have to understand his motivations beyond him being just a douchebag.
Humans have multiple layers. Even psychopaths. People are complex creatures with all types of emotions and morals. As long as the film keeps it in that range then the study of Coriolanus Snow will be fascinating. He’s an interesting character who can carry a film, and hopefully, Francis Lawrence was able to bring out the best elements of his story from the novel.
The Hunger Games Shouldn’t Be The Same
The Hunger Games itself will happen once again. This doesn’t appear to be the first ever Hunger Games, but since this 64 years before Katniss Everdeen changed the rules, the competition shouldn’t be the same. This little layer will make the competition feel different and a subtle nuance on how the games in Katniss’s era were different. Whether it’s the class of weapons, the rules, or kill count itself, it would be shocking if the rules and conditions of the competition didn’t change in 64 years.
This goes back to the mystery element. Audiences know and understand the Hunger Games at this point, so the different period allows the filmmakers to throw in some surprises that weren’t in the original series. How did Snow’s rise as the president change the Hunger Games itself? There are unlimited possibilities for what the creators can do with this entire concept.
