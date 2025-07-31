Best Movies to Watch If You Loved Brad Pitt’s ‘F1 The Movie’

From the high-adrenaline, character-driven drama to Motorsports racing sequences, movies like F1 The Movie offer gripping narratives both on and off the track. Brad Pitt’s long-awaited comeback, in a lead role, has been a critical success. F1 The Movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was based on the Formula One World Championship. Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, a former F1 sensation from the 1990s whose career was derailed by a devastating crash.
After being approached by his childhood friend and APXGP owner, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), Hayes becomes a mentor and teammate to the younger, audacious rookie Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris). If you’re drawn to high-speed action intertwined with a compelling drama set against the world of elite Motorsports, here are other critically acclaimed movies to check out.
Grand Prix (1966)
A great way to get started is with the 1966 classic Grand Prix. It offers everything a great Formula One film can portray, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the personal lives of these drivers and the perilous world of Motorsports racing. Directed by John Frankenheimer, the film follows the lives, rivalries, and personal struggles of four professional race car drivers. Grand Prix is set during a fictionalized version of the 1966 Formula One season.
The movie’s plot primarily focuses on American driver Pete Aron (James Garner). He’s fired from his team after a crash that injured his teammate. Determined to rebuild his career, Aron gets a second chance with a Japanese team and attempts to climb back to the top of the racing world. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Italian-born French actor Yves Montand (as Jean-Pierre Sarti), English actor Brian Bedford (as Scott Stoddard), and Italian actor Antonio Sabàto (Nino Barlini). Another reason to watch the Grand Prix movie is that it won three Academy Awards for sound and editing.
Rush (2013)
Another hidden gem to check out is Ron Howard’s 2014 biographical sports drama Rush. The movie centers around the intense real-life rivalry between two Formula One drivers, James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl). Rush is set in the mid-1970s, a period that was one of the most perilous yet glamorous eras in Formula One racing.
The movie focuses on Hunt and Lauda’s contrasting personalities, driving styles, and personal philosophies. While Hunt is a charismatic, impulsive British driver who thrives on risk, fame, and a fast-paced lifestyle, Lauda is a disciplined and methodical Austrian racer who values precision and meticulous preparation. The movie received critical acclaim for its performances and authentic depiction of Formula One racing history.
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
James Mangold’s 2019 high-octane sports drama Ford v Ferrari is a more popular entry in Motorsports-based films. Its screenplay is based on the true story of Ford Motor Company’s quest to defeat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. The competition was one of the world’s most prestigious car races in the 1960s.
Its plot centers around American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale). Following a failed business deal, Henry Ford II decides to challenge Ferrari’s dominance at Le Mans and enlists Shelby to build a revolutionary race car. Shelby, alongside Miles, faced immense corporate pressure, engineering setbacks, and personal struggles while designing the Ford GT40.
Ferrari (2023)
Michael Mann’s 2023 biographical sports drama may not feature the high-adrenaline racing sequences of F1 The Movie, but it offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver). Actress Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley portray Ferrari’s wife, Laura, and mistress, Lina Lardi, respectively. The movie is set in the summer of 1957 and plunges into a turbulent chapter of Enzo Ferrari’s life. It is one of the must-watch movies like F1 The Movie as it is one of the most foundational movies about car racing.
McLaren (2017)
Although the list is about feature-length movies like F1 The Movie, a notable addition and must-watch documentary film is McLaren. The New Zealand sports drama centers around the legendary New Zealand-born race car driver, engineer, and founder of the McLaren Formula One team. It tells the inspiring and tragic story of Bruce McLaren (portrayed by Dwayne Cameron).
It tracks his journey from a young boy diagnosed with a rare bone disease to becoming a successful driver and visionary entrepreneur. While these four movies are the best feature-length films on the subject, there are several other racing documentary films and series to check out. Beyond the big screens, there are also several TV series and docu-series centered around Formula One and car racing drivers.
