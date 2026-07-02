The Greatest Tennis Movies Ever Made, Ranked

Tennis movies rarely receive the same attention as other sport-based films, such as boxing or football dramas. Still, the best ones deliver tension, heartbreak, rivalry, and unforgettable performances. Since the sport naturally creates high-pressure moments, it makes it perfect for cinema. From real-life stories to fictional rivalries, tennis movies have produced some of sports cinema’s strongest character studies.
The greatest tennis films balance athletic realism with emotional storytelling. While some focus on fame and ambition, others explore family pressure, obsession, and redemption. These films stand out because they capture the loneliness and intensity behind professional tennis. If you’re a fan or admirer of the sport, here are the greatest tennis films ever made, ranked.
9. Wimbledon (2004)
Few tennis films lean fully into romance, but Wimbledon made the formula work. The story follows fading British player Peter Colt (Paul Bettany) as he enters Wimbledon for what should be his final tournament. His unexpected relationship with rising American star Lizzie Bradbury (Kirsten Dunst) changes his confidence on and off the court.
The film succeeds because of its charm and believable chemistry. The tennis scenes also feel surprisingly authentic compared to many sports romances. While critics gave mixed reviews, the movie gained a loyal audience over time. It remains one of the easiest tennis films to revisit.
8. Battle of the Sexes (2017)
This comedy-drama recreated the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. More importantly, it explored the cultural pressure surrounding women’s sports during that period. Emma Stone delivered one of her strongest dramatic performances as King. The film balanced humour with serious themes about equality and media attention. Steve Carell also brought surprising emotional depth to Riggs. Instead of turning the story into a simple sports film, the movie focused on personal struggles behind the headlines. The approach gave the story more emotional weight.
7. 7 Days in Hell (2015)
Not every tennis movie needs heavy drama. 7 Days in Hell took a completely different route with absurd comedy and fake sports documentary storytelling. The film imagined the longest tennis match ever played between two fictional rivals. Andy Samberg and Kit Harington embraced the ridiculous humour without restraint. The movie constantly mocked sports documentaries, celebrity culture, and tennis traditions. Despite its 45-minute runtime, it became a cult favourite among sports comedy fans. Few tennis films have felt this fearless.
6. Break Point
Sibling tension drives this underrated comedy-drama. The story follows two brothers who reunite for a doubles tournament despite years of personal conflict. The film mixes humor with believable family frustration. Jeremy Sisto and David Walton effectively carried the emotional side. The movie also deserves credit for presenting doubles tennis seriously instead of treating it as an afterthought. While it never became a mainstream hit, it earned praise from audiences who wanted a lighter tennis story with heart.
5. Players (1979)
Long before modern tennis dramas arrived, Players delivered a stylish look at professional tennis culture. The film followed a rising young player dealing with fame, romance, and pressure on the tour. The movie captured the glamorous image surrounding tennis during the late 1970s. Dean Paul Martin gave the film youthful energy, while the tournament atmosphere felt authentic for its era. Though many newer fans overlook it today, Players helped shape later tennis films.
4. Borg vs McEnroe (2017)
This tense biographical sports drama recreated one of tennis history’s most famous rivalries. The film focused on the psychological battle between Björn Borg and John McEnroe at the 1980 Wimbledon final. Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf captured the personalities of both players remarkably well. Instead of relying only on match scenes, the movie explored anxiety, obsession, and emotional isolation. The final match sequences felt intense because the film spent time building the pressure beforehand.
3. Challengers (2024)
Challengers brought fresh energy to tennis cinema with its stylish direction and complicated relationships. The story centred on a love triangle involving former tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan and two rival players. Zendaya delivered a sharp and commanding performance. Director Luca Guadagnino also transformed tennis matches into psychological warfare. The fast editing, soundtrack, and emotional tension gave the film a unique identity. Some audiences debated the ending, but few denied its impact on modern sports films.
2. Match Point (2005)
Although tennis sits more in the background here, Match Point still deserves recognition among great tennis films. The story follows a former tennis professional whose ambition slowly destroys his morality. Jonathan Rhys Meyers delivered one of the strongest performances of his career. The film used tennis as a symbol of precision, risk, and control. Woody Allen crafted a tense psychological thriller filled with guilt and manipulation. Its darker tone separates it from traditional sports dramas.
1. King Richard (2021)
This inspiring drama told the story of Richard Williams and his determination to guide Venus and Serena Williams toward greatness. Rather than focusing only on trophies, the film explored sacrifice, discipline, and family ambition. Will Smith earned widespread praise for his performance as Richard Williams. Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton also captured the early personalities of Venus and Serena convincingly. The movie succeeded because it treated the Williams family as people first and sports icons second.
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