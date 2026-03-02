Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence On Mardi Gras Arrest, Reveals Dark Details About His Mental Health

Shia LaBeouf has broken his silence weeks after his arrest during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans on February 17.
In a newly released interview, the 39-year-old actor addressed the bar altercation that led to battery charges, responded to allegations that he used homophobic slurs, and opened up about what he believes is really driving his behavior.
While court proceedings continue, LaBeouf admitted he was wrong to become physical, but insisted his struggles go beyond substance a*use.
LeBeouf was arrested in New Orleans after getting into a brawl during Mardi Gras
Image credits: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images
In the early hours of February 17, 2026, LeBeouf was arrested at R Bar in New Orleans’ Marigny neighborhood during Mardi Gras festivities. According to court documents, he was asked to leave the bar around 12:45 a.m. after becoming disruptive.
As reported by Bored Panda, authorities alleged he punched two men and head-butted a third. Police reports stated he repeatedly used anti-gay slurs during the confrontation.
Image credits: Rachel Luna/Getty Images
Image credits: sullypov
Image credits: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Footage reviewed by media outlets also showed LaBeouf shouting the word “fa**ot” and telling officers, “I didn’t shove anybody — I touched nobody.”
LaBeouf turned himself in before his subsequent bail hearing and was released pending the outcome of the case.
Following his arrest, LeBeouf addressed what really happened during the fight and
Image credits: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Image credits: TheDejaKing
Image credits: gothghoulfrand
In an interview posted on YouTube by Channel 5 on February 28, LaBeouf acknowledged his behavior was wrong.
“I am wrong for touching anyone, ever,” he said, calling his actions “bulls*it.”
However, he admitted the situation escalated after he felt physically uncomfortable. Describing the encounter, he noted that being surrounded and touched by three men made him feel scared. “If that’s homophobic, then I’m that,” he added.
Image credits: paratroopbrady
Image credits: Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
LaBeouf also said he was drunk and called much of what he said that night “nonsense,” while insisting he does not see himself as anti-gay.
“I’m good with gay — be gay over there, though,” he said, attempting to explain his reaction.
He was initially released without bond, but Judge Simone Levine later set a $100,000 bond, ordered dr*g testing, and mandated substance ab*se treatment. A separate $5,000 bond was added after an additional alleged victim came forward.
Elsewhere in the interview, LeBeouf opened up about his mental health issues
Image credits: Sanatozaki1111
Image credits: Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
During the same interview, LaBeouf shifted the focus to what he believes is the root of his behavior.
“My behavior [is] bulls—t. I gotta deal with that,” he said.
But he rejected the idea that another stint in rehab would fix it.
“I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem,” he said. “I think I have a small man complex.”
Image credits: Count_DeMonei
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
He described feeling triggered when his masculinity is challenged and suggested that insecurity plays a major role in his reactions.
LaBeouf also revealed deeply personal details about his upbringing, saying his father had been s*xually a*saulted by a cousin, something he claimed shaped the way masculinity was discussed around him growing up.
“My dad was r*ped by his cousin. So he was in my ear all the time,” he said.
Image credits: EchoOfVeritas
He framed his current situation as an issue tied to anger and ego rather than substance a*use alone.
“I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking,” he said. “I’m gonna address it.”
Despite court-ordered treatment, LaBeouf said he does not believe rehab holds “the answers” this time, adding that he is trying to navigate what he described as a different internal problem.
