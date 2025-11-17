50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

There’s no denial that when you think about what the ’70s are known for, the era’s colorful culture is the one thing that pops to mind first. Everything from the fashion, to music, to movies is so beautifully vivid and bold, one can’t help but admire it.
The list below consists of images that perfectly encapsulate the mood of the era. These pictures were shared by the Instagram account The70z, that’s dedicated to all things groovy. Over the years, it has amassed over 305,000 followers, proving that people still need sideburns and platform shoes on their feeds. Scroll down to get your fix of the funky and the radical.
#1 Ruth Gordon Schnapp, California’s First Woman Structural Engineer, 1970s
Image source: the70z
#2 41 29th Street, San Francisco, 1978
Image source: the70z
#3 Hippie Dad Walking With His Daughter, Amsterdam, 1967. Photo By Toni Riera
Image source: the70z
#4 Joan Jett Without Her Signature Black Eyeliner
Image source: the70z
#5 Women In Afghanistan During The 70s. Before Taliban. Heartbroken For All Woman, Men And Children Going Through Pain Now In
Image source: the70z
#6 Tim Curry, 1974 By Joe Gaffney
Image source: the70z
#7 Helen Mirren, 1969
Image source: the70z
#8 Harrison Ford In A Kitchen In The Late 70s
Image source: the70z
#9 That Moment When You Realize Your Parents Were Cooler Than You. “My Parents In Front Of A Store In Paris, 1972”
Image source: the70z
#10 André The Giant, Using Dwayne Johnson’s Grandfather (Weighing 315lb), High Chief Peter Maivia As A Booster Seat. 1970s
Image source: the70z
#11 Lynda Carter Pre-Wonder Woman In The 7os
Image source: the70z
#12 Gary Anderson, The Guy Who, At Age 23, Designed The Recycling Logo For A Contest, 1970
Image source: the70z
#13 A Woman Photographed In 1973
Image source: the70z
#14 Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher And Teri Garr. New York City, 1977
Image source: the70z
#15 Cher
Image source: the70z
#16 14-Year-Old Melanie Griffith, At Home With Her Pet Lion, Neil,1971
Image source: the70z
#17 Dolly Parton Performs In Detroit, Michigan In September Of 1977
Image source: the70z
#18 New York City, 1975 By @joel_meyerowitz
Image source: the70z
#19 New York City, 1978. Photo By Helen Levitt
Image source: the70z
#20 A Very Chill Looking Dude Getting Caught Growing Weed In His Garden, L.a., 1973
Image source: the70z
#21 Susan Sarandon, Cannes, 1978
Image source: the70z
#22 San Francisco’s Lombard Street In 1975
Image source: the70z
#23 Conversation Pits From The 1960s And 1970s
Image source: the70z
#24 Susan Sarandon In “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)
Image source: the70z
#25 Elton John At Home With His Shoe Collection. Photo By Terry O’neill, 1975
Image source: the70z
#26 Rumours (1977)
Image source: the70z
#27 Sizzling In The Kitchen: Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog, 1974
Image source: the70z
#28 Al Pacino
Image source: the70z
#29 Dolly Parton
Image source: the70z
#30 Anjelica Huston Models In Halston’s Fall 1972 Ready-To-Wear Collection. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock
Image source: the70z
#31 Two Brothers At Their Joint Wedding. 1970’s
Image source: the70z
#32 Sigourney Weaver At The Tail O’ The Pup, La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 1978
Image source: the70z
#33 At Home With Harrison Ford, 1978
Image source: the70z
#34 Kate Bush, London, March 1978
Image source: the70z
#35 Jonathan Frid Crowns Christine Domaniecki “Miss American Vampire” (1970)
Image source: the70z
#36 George Harrison & Stevie Nicks , 1978
Image source: the70z
#37 Grace Jones, The Palace, Paris, 1978
Image source: the70z
#38 ‘how To Survive A Disco Attack’ – 1977
Image source: the70z
#39 Happy 1979
Image source: the70z
#40 Sharon Tate Photographed By Gene Gutowski On Their Christmas Holiday In Italy, 25 December 1968
Image source: the70z
#41 A Young Steve Martin Ironing A Cat, 1970s
Image source: the70z
#42 Madonna Photographed By Her Boyfriend Dan Gilroy On The Bus In New York, 1979
Image source: the70z
#43 A Steward Slices Meat For Passengers On Sas Scandinavian Airlines, 1969
Image source: the70z
#44 Margaux Hemingway Photographed By David Hume Kennedy In Havana, Cuba (1978)
Image source: the70z
#45 Robert De Niro On The Set Of Taxi Driver, 1976
Image source: the70z
#46 Girl On A Beach In Oahu, Hawaii, 1973. Photo By Nick Dewolf
Image source: the70z
#47 Willem Dafoe In The Wooster Group’s “Point Judith (An Epilog)” (1979), Produced At The Envelope In New York City. Photo By Nancy Campbell
Image source: the70z
#48 Danny Trejo And His 3rd Wife Joanne In 1976
Image source: the70z
#49 A Woman Known As “Disco Sally” Dances With Her Husband At Studio 54, 1978
Image source: the70z
#50 Swiss Photo Reporter Willy Spiller Captured The Grit Of The NYC Subway In The 70s
Image source: the70z
