50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

by

There’s no denial that when you think about what the ’70s are known for, the era’s colorful culture is the one thing that pops to mind first. Everything from the fashion, to music, to movies is so beautifully vivid and bold, one can’t help but admire it.

The list below consists of images that perfectly encapsulate the mood of the era. These pictures were shared by the Instagram account The70z, that’s dedicated to all things groovy. Over the years, it has amassed over 305,000 followers, proving that people still need sideburns and platform shoes on their feeds. Scroll down to get your fix of the funky and the radical.

#1 Ruth Gordon Schnapp, California’s First Woman Structural Engineer, 1970s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#2 41 29th Street, San Francisco, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#3 Hippie Dad Walking With His Daughter, Amsterdam, 1967. Photo By Toni Riera

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#4 Joan Jett Without Her Signature Black Eyeliner

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#5 Women In Afghanistan During The 70s. Before Taliban. Heartbroken For All Woman, Men And Children Going Through Pain Now In

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#6 Tim Curry, 1974 By Joe Gaffney

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#7 Helen Mirren, 1969

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#8 Harrison Ford In A Kitchen In The Late 70s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#9 That Moment When You Realize Your Parents Were Cooler Than You. “My Parents In Front Of A Store In Paris, 1972”

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#10 André The Giant, Using Dwayne Johnson’s Grandfather (Weighing 315lb), High Chief Peter Maivia As A Booster Seat. 1970s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#11 Lynda Carter Pre-Wonder Woman In The 7os

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#12 Gary Anderson, The Guy Who, At Age 23, Designed The Recycling Logo For A Contest, 1970

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#13 A Woman Photographed In 1973

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#14 Amy Irving, Carrie Fisher And Teri Garr. New York City, 1977

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#15 Cher

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#16 14-Year-Old Melanie Griffith, At Home With Her Pet Lion, Neil,1971

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#17 Dolly Parton Performs In Detroit, Michigan In September Of 1977

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#18 New York City, 1975 By @joel_meyerowitz

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#19 New York City, 1978. Photo By Helen Levitt

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#20 A Very Chill Looking Dude Getting Caught Growing Weed In His Garden, L.a., 1973

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#21 Susan Sarandon, Cannes, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#22 San Francisco’s Lombard Street In 1975

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#23 Conversation Pits From The 1960s And 1970s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#24 Susan Sarandon In “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#25 Elton John At Home With His Shoe Collection. Photo By Terry O’neill, 1975

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#26 Rumours (1977)

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#27 Sizzling In The Kitchen: Abba’s Agnetha Fältskog, 1974

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#28 Al Pacino

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#29 Dolly Parton

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#30 Anjelica Huston Models In Halston’s Fall 1972 Ready-To-Wear Collection. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#31 Two Brothers At Their Joint Wedding. 1970’s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#32 Sigourney Weaver At The Tail O’ The Pup, La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#33 At Home With Harrison Ford, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#34 Kate Bush, London, March 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#35 Jonathan Frid Crowns Christine Domaniecki “Miss American Vampire” (1970)

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#36 George Harrison & Stevie Nicks , 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#37 Grace Jones, The Palace, Paris, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#38 ‘how To Survive A Disco Attack’ – 1977

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#39 Happy 1979

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#40 Sharon Tate Photographed By Gene Gutowski On Their Christmas Holiday In Italy, 25 December 1968

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#41 A Young Steve Martin Ironing A Cat, 1970s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#42 Madonna Photographed By Her Boyfriend Dan Gilroy On The Bus In New York, 1979

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#43 A Steward Slices Meat For Passengers On Sas Scandinavian Airlines, 1969

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#44 Margaux Hemingway Photographed By David Hume Kennedy In Havana, Cuba (1978)

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#45 Robert De Niro On The Set Of Taxi Driver, 1976

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#46 Girl On A Beach In Oahu, Hawaii, 1973. Photo By Nick Dewolf

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#47 Willem Dafoe In The Wooster Group’s “Point Judith (An Epilog)” (1979), Produced At The Envelope In New York City. Photo By Nancy Campbell

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#48 Danny Trejo And His 3rd Wife Joanne In 1976

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#49 A Woman Known As “Disco Sally” Dances With Her Husband At Studio 54, 1978

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

#50 Swiss Photo Reporter Willy Spiller Captured The Grit Of The NYC Subway In The 70s

50 Vintage Pictures From The 1970s Archives That May Change The Way You Look At This Iconic Era

Image source: the70z

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph My Life And Tell Story About Armenia
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Non-Americans Share 30 Annoying Things Most American Tourists Do But Shouldn’t When Visiting Their Countries
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Sandara Park: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
American Crime
American Crime Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Episode Eight”
3 min read
Apr, 24, 2015
31 ‘Joker’ Facts That Make The Movie Even More Interesting
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey, Pandas, What Is A Survival Tactic You Were Told As A Child That You Now Realize Is Wrong As An Adult?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.