The Gorge Ending Explained: Dissecting Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller’s Gripping Thriller

The Gorge is a nice cocktail of science fiction, romance, horror, and action genres. These genres perfectly blend into a thrilling piece that appeals to diverse audiences. The Gorge explores an unseen evil lurking in an undisclosed location with two elite snipers standing guard on both sides to stop what is in the gorge from having any contact with the outside world. The unique storyline portrays terrifying genetically modified creepy monsters that emerged from fused plants and animals (people inclusive) DNA.
Directed by Scott Derrickson, The Gorge stars Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in leading roles. Their amazing chemistry sets up an endearing romance in the incredible genre mash-up. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, William Houston, and Scope Dirisu in supporting roles. The Gorge premiered on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025, to generally positive reviews from critics and audiences. The palpable chemistry between the two leads is the main target of critical praise. This piece dissects The Gorge ending and what it means.
What is The Gorge About?
What began as a bioweapons research facility after the Second World War evolved into a desperate move for containment after an earthquake caused a contaminant leak. The leak contaminated every living thing in and around the facility (the gorge), merging human DNA with plants and insects. Scientists and soldiers in the facility became infected and mutated into hideous creatures. As a result, the gorge is filled with monsters controlled by top officials. Eastern and Western governments maintained the place for decades before handing over operations to Darklake, a private paramilitary organization. The aim is to create super soldiers by studying and using samples from the gorge.
To cover this big secret from the rest of the world, Darklake uses high-profile technology to cloak the gorge from satellite feeds. Heavy-duty weapons are also placed strategically to keep the monsters from coming out. More so, the East and West hire talented snipers every year to guard the area. Without any idea what lies within, Levi and Drasa accept offers to guard the west and east sides of the gorge. Their duties went on smoothly until six months into the job.
Despite the 600 meters between them and the no-contact rule, Levi finds ziplines his way to visit Drasa in the east wing. Their brief romantic escapade turned into a nightmare with both ending up in the restricted area of the gorge. While cutting through horrific monsters in a desperate attempt to survive, they discover secrets about the gorge that set up the film’s dramatic ending.
What Happened to the Gorge?
During their horrific venture into the gorge, Levi and Drasa discover many secrets hidden by Darklake. The creatures formed by the cross-mutation between every plant, animal, and insect within the gorge pose a deadly threat to the world if they escape. Additionally, Darklake still uses samples extracted from the gorge for research and the creation of mega weapons. The corporation also has a failsafe known as the “Stray Dog” protocol designed to destroy the gorge through a nuclear weapon if things go out of control.
After escaping from the horrifying monsters in the gorge, Levi and Drasa decide to destroy it. With the longest kill shot either of them has ever taken, Levi and Drasa simultaneously shoot the gorge’s ‘cloak’, triggering the “Stray Dog” from a safe distance away from the blast radius of the nuke. However, their escape seemingly went south as only Drasa turned up at the rendezvous point.
The Gorge Ending Makes for an Epic Romantic Finale
When Levi didn’t arrive at the rendezvous location as planned, Drasa moved on, assuming he must be dead. After quarantining for five days to rule out being infected, she gets a job at a local restaurant in their choice country France. A month later, Levi surprises her at work after recovering from an injury he sustained while escaping the gorge. The passionate kiss they share in The Gorge ending indicates a happily ever after.
Meanwhile, the story didn’t end well for Darklake and the big guns behind it. Bartholomew (the lady who hired Levi to guard the west wing) and her henchmen were incinerated when the nuclear weapon went off at the gorge, ending an era of deadly bioweapons research. Watch The Gorge on Apple TV+. Catch up on Netflix’s Uglies ending and what it means.
