Home
Movies
The Five Worst Movies Involving The Cast Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Five Worst Movies Involving The Cast Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

33 seconds ago
The highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally made its way into theaters last month and it features a top-notch cast that includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhand, and Sigourney Weaver. This list will revisit the terrible films that feature the core cast of the latest reboot. Afterlife focuses on a single mother and her children, who happen to discover that they’re an important connection to the original Ghostbusters. This article will only focus on live-action features, so don’t expect films like WALL-E, Sausage Party, or Toy Story to be on the list. Though to be fair, none of those films would’ve been considered in the first place. Let’s get started with the first movie.

The Turning

Finn Wolfhard is tremendous in the fan-favorite, Stranger Things; however, even the talented actor couldn’t save this jumbled mess. The Turning follows Kate Mandell, a nanny for two young orphans at an isolated Gothic mansion. Deep into the tenure, Kate notices strange, supernatural events that haunt her and the siblings and she eventually realizes that the mansion has a dark history with a violent malevolent force. The Turning comes from Henry James’s novella, The Turn of the Screw, and despite a solid cast that also features Mackenzie Davis, the film fails to properly translate the popular source material in a meaningful way. The cast of characters are interesting, and the subject of mental illness is at play here, but the film relies on generic jump scares and doesn’t successfully tackle its message about mental illness. The effort from the actors is there, but the interweaving of stories never translates properly, and the ending will leave a sour taste in most people’s mouth.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Despite being notable for being the final film appearance of Donald Pleasence (may he rest in peace), the sixth entry of the Halloween franchise is a tiresome and often incompetent mess that tries to deepen its mythology but fails miserably. Myers returns once again, but this time he targets Tommy Doyle, a man who has a rich history with the Strode family. The Curse of Michael Myers picks up the cult storyline that was explored in the previous saga; however, it fails to add anything intriguing and ultimately clouds the overall series even further. Not surprisingly, Donald Pleasence is the main source that kept most of the sequels alive, though Rudd isn’t too bad in his film debut. It’s just a shame that these actors are stuck in a horror feature that’s neither scary or suspenseful.

Over Her Dead Body

This period of Paul Rudd’s comedies saw the veteran ventures into the world of romance follows his fiancée, Kate, who dies in an accident on their wedding day. However, when it appears that Henry is finally trying to move on with his life, the ghost of Kate does everything in her power to sabotage his new relationship. Over Her Dead Body is essentially Patrick Swayne’s Ghost; however, the end result sees the film being an unfunny and bland imitation. Over Her Dead Body could’ve been a fun dark comedy if the filmmakers didn’t saddle this movie into generic rom-com territory, but Over Her Dead Body ends up squandering its potential in a charmless entry in the crowded genre.

Aloha

The questionable casting of Emma Stone as Allison Ng aside, this star-studded mess centers on military contractor Brian Gilcrest, who reconnects with his ex-girlfriend Tracy Woodside. However, Brian slowly falls in love fighter pilot Allison Ng, while discovering a shocking revelation about his past with Tracy. The A-list cast helps bring charm and energy to the film, but the quirky feature never piles up to anything compelling thanks to a script that lacks focus. Plus, the casting of Emma Stone who plays someone of Chinese Hawaiian Swedish (who never hides this within the film) really makes the Golden Globe winner’s character unbelievable.

Dragonball: Evolution

A laughable mess of a film that tries to pay homage to the original source material without understanding the lore of Dragonball Z, the live-action film follows Goku as he receives a mystical Dragonball from his grandfather. When an evil force strikes, Goku and his companions must journey around the world to collect the mystic Dragonballs and save the Earth from destruction. The filmmakers failed to understand the world, characters, and mythology, and unfortunately, we’re left with a generic action/adventure film that features terrible acting, bland directing, and wonky CGI and fight scenes. James Marsters manages to squeeze some life in this feature, but even his backstory is damaged by the bad script. Easily one of the worst live-action video game adaptations to be released.

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story Billions Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cobra Kai Dexter Heels Raising Kanan Stranger Things The Mandalorian What If
Why We Are So Invested in Reality Shows That Are So Clearly Scripted
Will We Ever See Another Season of Seeking Sister Wife?
Ranking The Top 10 Friends Christmas Episodes
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Five Worst Movies Involving The Cast Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Why The Black Widow Movie Went From Most Anticipated to Quite Disappointing
Will Kylo Ren be Resurrected?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
What Has John Krasinski Been Up To Since “The Office”?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rich Paul
How YouTube Is Helping People Avoid Getting Scammed
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes
Phantom Galaxies Is Bringing NFT Games To a New Level