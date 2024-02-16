The Diplomat Season 2 is on the way. The Netflix series is a political drama created by Deborah Cahn, whose work in similar TV hits like Homeland and The West Wing made for great TV. This Netflix hit show follows Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), a former CIA agent taken away from the life-saving work she was doing in Afghanistan to the cozy suburbs of London as the US ambassador to the UK. While it was a privilege to be hand-selected for this job, it’s a test to see whether she has the brains and stamina for a much tougher job — as the vice president of the United States of America.
As much as the politics and the fate of the free world are the main focus of this series, her marriage to former ambassador Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) is what’s got viewers glued to their screens. It’s like a train crash that’s hard to watch because of how painful the situation they are in is. But one highlight of the show is a possible romance between Kate and her handsome colleague, the foreign secretary, Austin Dennison(David Gyasi). Here is why The Diplomat Season 2 is the perfect place for their romance to take center stage.
Kate and Wyler’s Marriage Is Broken
While in the beginning, Kate and Hal seem like a match made in heaven with their titillating chemistry, brilliant minds, and connection to the point they finish each other’s sentences, viewers slowly come to realize that they have one of the most toxic relationships on TV. Hal is a former Ambassador who was fired because of his questionable methods. He now has to sit on the sidelines as the “wife” as Kate takes on the role of the US ambassador to the UK during an international crisis. It would have been the perfect job for Hal, who has to adjust to being second place and has nothing to do. He can’t keep calm and ends up interfering in his wife’s job, much to her dismay. Kate wants to give Hal as many chances as possible, but he keeps lying to her and conveniently keeping information that affects her life.
The most shocking revelation is that Hal knew that the chief of staff was considering Kate to be the next vice president, but he said nothing for a month. When they decided to get a divorce, Hal gave in to Kate’s request, but a conversation with her staff revealed that he knew very well they wouldn’t separate because of the possibility of getting the VP job. A female vice president without a husband would be a PR problem, so Hal always knew they would never really leave each other.
When Kate finds out, she goes ballistic on him in their garden, raining punches on him in front of their security team. While it was a funny moment for viewers, it was emotionally exhausting for Kate. But omitting information isn’t the only thing Hal does to further damage their marriage; he undermines her so often that it makes Kate look weak. Stuck in this cycle, Kate never knows when to trust him or take his word with a grain of salt. For a marriage, these acts of deception are a recipe for disaster. All season 1 did was show viewers how, despite all of Kate’s efforts, their marriage is just too fractured to be repaired.
Kate and Austin Will Make the Perfect Couple in The Diplomat Season 2
Being the UK ambassador, Kate is forced to work closely with the UK’s foreign secretary, Austin Dennison. Austin is the kind of politician that anyone would want to serve in government. He is responsible, caring, and with integrity. He is the kind of politician who understands that diplomacy should benefit the people. But what’s more interesting is how he and Kate understand each other on a much deeper level than politics. The frequent lingering glances, smiles, and how they relate with each other tell it all. Hal even noticed the sexual tension between them, giving her the green light to pursue him when he thought their marriage was over.
With the explosive ending of The Diplomat Season 1, it’s uncertain whether Hal is alive or will be recuperating for most of the second season. During an interview with Town & Country, Gyasi says that he would love to explore Kate and Austin’s relationship. And the second season is the ideal place for that. In The Diplomat Season 1 finale, Kate decides to wear the red dress, a decision she wouldn’t have made if she was with her husband.
Kate and Austin also touch for the first time, walking hand in hand to the ball, which could be the beginning of their physical relationship beyond work. Kate needs a break, but Hal’s injuries could drive her back into his arms. Whatever happens in The Diplomat Season 2, Austin and Kate being in a type of relationship would be fun to watch! Here is everything you need to know about The Diplomat Season 2.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!