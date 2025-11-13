People Are Sharing The Most Unflattering Pics Of Their Pets And It’s Hilarious (30 Pics)

Everyone thinks that their pet is always the cutest – but not the people on this Twitter thread. Anyone who has a pet or knows someone who has a pet knows that owners love to show off their animal children. Whether this means shoving their phone in your face to ask “aren’t they sooo cute?!” or the more subtle setting their background screen as an adorable photo of their critter – they want to share their critter with the world.

In the digital age of always putting your most photogenic shots out there, Twitter user Baby_b0nes decided to switch things up by asking her followers to share the” least flattering” photos of their pets and boy did they deliver. Scroll down to check out some hilarious animals hitting all the wrong angles and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1

Image source: whaojackie

#2

Image source: Halee Wilson

#3

Image source: natalied4ea21828a

#4

Image source: noraaa_3

#5

Image source: camicuffari

#6

Image source: ahanjain1020

#7

Image source:  Amber Ashley

#8

Image source: lRONNOC

#9

Image source: AgentBeanz

#10

Image source: Iittleghost

#11

Image source: Shayne Cohen

#12

Image source: Marie Kemp

#13

Image source: JessicaParties

#14

Image source: KaraKwiecinski

#15

Image source: ArmeyJensen

#16

Image source: allycstone

#17

Image source:  Gemma Moore

#18

Image source: xeniac400e2a9c0

#19

Image source:  Ann O'Masters Akers

#20

Image source: spookylilpeach

#21

Image source: friendonIine

#22

Image source: ChelseaWyte

#23

Image source: baby_b0nes

#24

Image source: avafulller

#25

Image source: bmali_

#26

Image source: GibiOfficial

#27

Image source: artsyguinean

#28

Image source: OkayJass

#29

Image source: GallagherAvery

#30

Image source: masokissm

