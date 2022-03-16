The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 6: “Mother’s Mission” Recap

In The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 5, Thony experienced Garrett’s wrath when he ordered an ICE raid which ultimately led to her choosing between Arman and Fiona. When Hayak betrayed Arman in a business deal, he finally realized that no matter how loyal he was to him, Hayak would be Dr respected because he viewed him as the help. Arman and Thony decided to work together and feed the FBI information that could only hurt Hayak.
In the opening scene of The Cleaning Lady Season 1, Episode 6, Garrett and the rest of the FBI crashed Arman’s dinner at the club and arrested one of the local politicians s for bribery. The arrest was meant to embarrass their organization which is why Hayak insisted that they reinforce their stand by continuing business as usual despite Arman’s suggestions to fall back since the Feds were on to them. Hayak is incredibly arrogant and feels as if he’s invincible. If Thony and Arman’s plan is successful, Hayak will be knocked off of his high horse.
The previous episode put a major rift in Thony and Fiona’s relationship. Fiona was furious to learn that Thony had been working for the FBI and the mob behind her back. Gabby was deported and will probably never see her children again thanks to Thony’s actions. Fiona was used to being overlooked by other people but it hurt to be treated in the same manner by Thony.
The Black Market
Thony met with Dr.Saroyan to inquire about the timeline of getting Luca’s kidney transplant. Of course, he would have to go on the list and it could take years before he was actually eligible to get one. Thony asked the doctor Dr. Saryoyan about transplanting organs on the black market and he made it clear that he wouldn’t jeopardize his medical license and that going down such a road was dangerous.
Arman put Thony into contact with one of his smuggling connects who introduced her to Mother Donna, a woman that ran an off-grid clinic to protect immigrants from organ harvesting coyotes. She told Thony it would be $70,000 for a liver transplant which was still thousands of dollars cheaper than the mainstream black market.
When Mother Donna found out that Thony was a licensed surgeon in Cambodia she agreed to do the liver transplant for free if she would perform three operations for her. The deal was irresistible and although she was a bit hesitant, Thony agreed to do the surgeries for Luca.
Tricked
If you recall, in the last episode Arman warned Hayak that Isabel would eventually become suspicious about his illegal activities at the new hotel venture. Just as he anticipated, Isabel showed up at the club wanting to know what her father was up to. Arman assured Isabel that he was there to protect her family and that she didn’t have to worry about anything. In reality, Arman is in the middle of negotiating a major gun supply deal that’s going to provide him with enough money to help him and Nadia start over away from Hayak.
Arman instructs Thony to inform Garrett that she saw men with guns guarding a truck. When the Feds intercepted the truck all they found were crates full of watermelons. It was a decoy, while the actual trucks with guns were delivered to the proper location. Is Thony still fooling with him? How far would Garrett go this time to show Thony that he meant business?
Change of Plans
Thony returned to Mother Donna’s clinic to hold up her end of the bargain. There she meets another surgeon from Africa who is excited about performing the surgeries since the U.S. refused to honor his medical license. Thony finds out that they will be operating on a young girl, that’s way too young to undergo such an invasive surgery. Mother Donna stresses that the surgery will go with or without her participation. After all, at her clinic, Mexican families pay to cross the border by selling organs. Thony refuses to do the operation even though it meant saving Luca’s life.
Guess Who’s In Town?
Back at work, Thony is downtrodden. When Arman checks up on her she has an emotional breakdown. He envelopes her in his arms and the two end up sharing a passionate kiss. Thony pushes him away and runs out of the club.
Garret is still angry about the switcheroo that Arman and Thony pulled. He meets up with Thony he offers her a visa that would protect her from deportation as long as she’s working with the government as an informant. Any hope of Garrett redeeming himself from the ICE stunt is thrown out the window. Garrett could have offered Thony a visa from the beginning but he choose to use her fear of being deported to manipulate her. Thony arrives home to find her husband, Maku in Fiona’s living room. It turns out that his visa was approved and he’s there to help take care of their son.