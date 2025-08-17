78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Mythology was probably not meant to be this funny. But here we are… Greek gods behaving badly, Norse deities flexing their drama, and ancient Egyptians making today’s soap operas seem mild.
Petty squabbles, chaos and over-the-top plot twists are the stuff that myths are made of. Add a modern spin to the mix, in the form of a meme, and suddenly, centuries-old becomes comedy gold.
These bite-sized bits of content aren’t just entertaining, they’re educational too. If you ever found yourself zoning out during a boring mythology class, now’s your chance to catch up, while laughing your way through the lesson.
There’s a whole online community dedicated to, and aptly called, Mythology Memes – and we’re here for it. Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts for you to scroll through when that reality show you’re currently watching becomes a bit too boring. So grab your ambrosia, kick back like a god or goddess, and keep scrolling. Let the drama begin!
#1 Pandora Meets Internet
Reanit:
[All of Olympus laughing in the background]
Image source: kalozur
#2 Like Sisyphus Pushing That Golden Fleece
Image source: Iivingstone
#3 Rip
Dan | Play Solo D&D:
It figures it would take a cat statue to find a way around the whole can’t move unless they blink rule.
Image source: saundersjoe
#4 They Just Get Bored Sometimes, Ya Know?
THACC-:
Except Hestia and Hades.
Image source: elaineemrys, x.com
#5 Yes Man!
MoongodRai057:
He’s also the god of madness.
Image source: jake_paul_gaming
#6 Odyssey
MonkeyTail29:
Odysseus: Shut up Eurylokhos, you s**t. I know what you’re up to.
Image source: MedievalHobo, x.com
#7 Egyptian Myths In Five Words
EnFulEn:
Set, the god of b**ching, whining, and taking things a bit too far.
Image source: Geoconyxdiablus
#8 Someone Failed Their Religion Check
hexidemos:
This is fine, he’s off fathering basterds, and she’s plotting their downfall.
MrS0bek:
To be honest without divine stakes it is much less awesome. Like imagine a small town where she is a teacher at the only school or so and he fathers kids with the local baker, barrista, gardener, tourist guide etc.pp.
Image source: demonmonkey89
#9 Good Stuff
The_Final_Enemy:
This is way funnier than it should be.
Image source: badkarl
#10 90% Of Slavic Mythical Creatures Are Basically Old Men And Women
ReformedYordle:
To be fair, there are lots of great mythical creatures, you just have to delve deeper into the mythology.
Image source: the_god_of_dumplings
#11 I Like Hades, He Is Just Chilling Around With His Wife And His Doggo
AfricaByToto3412:
Most underworld Gods get this treatment, regardless of actual alignment. (The main culprits are usually Hades, Anubis and Hel).
Image source: Eruthor
#12 Sisyphus, The Boundless. He’s Done With His Punishment
AsexualPlantMain:
Nah man, this thing’s trying to tell you you’re fated to die soon.
Image source: Blackout_M
#13 Narcissus
tycho-42:
My favorite joke comes from the Disney Hercules movie. The gods are all on Olympus for Herc’s birthday and Hermes says “I haven’t seen this much love in the room since narcissus discovered a mirror”
Image source: Level_Hour6480
#14 What Are This Sub’s Thoughts On Good-Boyification?
Fremen-to-the-end-05:
Cerberus was always a good boy, he made sure the living and the dead were properly separated and obeyed his owners without question.
Image source: Th35h4d0w
#15 Bro, Why?
Phoebus-Apollo:
I hate it when she embarrasses me infront of the mortals.
Image source: D3m1god_, too-early-in-the-morning.tumblr.com
#16 Thor Goin To Niffleheim What He Gonna Do
Marvins_creed:
I mean yeah, mythological Thor could wipe the floor with marvel’s Thor.
Image source: Lifewarrior4
#17 You Need To Work Hard To Get Something For Free
probablyblocked:
Just wait until they find the skeletons of an extinct species of bird people.
Image source: _memfs_
#18 Based Prometheus
Anon:
Now that you mention it, I think Jesus also stole my Pringles. There weren’t a lot left so he probably thought I wouldn’t notice. Wellp, I noticed…
Image source: lotuseater51
#19 Greek Mythology Be Like
FerretAres:
Except Dienekes. The gods know not to f**k with him unless they want to get stabbed.
Image source: Athenagoddessofwar7
#20 Oh No, Not Again
Image source: gmezzenalopes
#21 Riding On The Back Of A Turtle
Image source: Flashlight237
#22 Mind-Blowing
SamuelCish:
I’d never forgive my daughter if she was born not only from my head, but also wearing full armor. She’d be grounded before her feet touch the ground.
Image source: HansDanz
#23 Let’s Go, Y’all
Image source: KitMacPhersonWrites
#24 Hephaestus Deserved Way Better Than Hera Tbh
That-Brain-Nerd:
Clearly she isn’t the goddess of functional family.
Image source: TieflingF**ker
#25 I Would Read This So Hard
Image source: GreenEyes9678
#26 LOL
Cloakbot:
There’s a happy ending, folks. He gets pay back by cursing Hera in the timeout chair while the rest of the gods got to play Musical Chairs!
Image source: dewiaung01
#27 Gotcha
Woutrou:
That implies he looked at her eyes tho. He was looking respectfully.
Image source: TheWizardofLizard
#28 A Brief Affair
Image source: Souperplex
#29 Isn’t This Like The Opposite Of What Simp Means
freckledcas:
He did cheat on her, but only once.
Image source: Dora_nottheexplorer
#30 I Hate Paper Work
Image source: _Cryptozoology
#31 Disney Tried To Make Hades A Villain, But Instead, All Love Him. I Am Right?
Image source: Mindless_Resident_20
#32 The Asians Need More Love
Anon:
There’s probably a meme in Korean or mandarin out there somewhere complaining about how little they are exposed to Norse mythology.
Image source: ExerciseDirect9920
#33 Great Artemis, Goddess Of The Moon
Phoebus-Apollo:
They better not be lesbians or I would have to k*ll them all like I did to Orion.
Image source: AnnoyingEditor
#34 Athena Wise Odysseus Pet Liar
I-cant-do-that:
Athena with Achilles: ‘hey buddy, it’s not a good idea to k**l the most powerful king in Greece in his own tent surrounded by his soldiers. Let’s try and think through our actions first.’
Athena with Odysseus: “Dude, this is a crazy idea but I totally think you could pull it off…”
Image source: Junkperker
#35 I Mean Anything
Image source: _memfs_
#36 Helen Was Kinda Hot Tho
Image source: memes_history
#37 No? Just My Friend Group Then
MonkeyTail29:
I guess I would be the Atropos in this metaphor.
Image source: lotuseater51
#38 Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery
Image source: Psydo5
#39 Stumbled Across This Gem
jubtheprophet:
Pretty sure he’s meant to hold up the sky/celestial sphere not the earth but aye maybe he switched to using his legs cause his shoulders hurt and now he’s regretting his not easily reversible decision.
Image source: otter_boom
#40 I Feel It In My Bones
MegaBlade26000:
Hetero. Life. Partners.
Image source: nu24601
#41 Father’s Day
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Odin Walks Among Us
Image source: stormsmasher23
#43 Hey, I’ve Seen This One Before
Image source: chickenNugger25
#44 I Think This Guy Just Met Hestia
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Trashy Griffin
Image source: Eligon-5th
#46 Concerning
Image source: Iivingstone
#47 And He Did
Image source: LordMcFly
#48 It’s Exactly The Passive Aggressive Thing The Elder Son Would Do
Image source: reddit.com
#49 I’ll Never Forgive Publius Ovidius Naso
Image source: bookhead714
#50 That’s Definitely Not Good
Image source: _BenBdaMan_
#51 *wolf Whistle*
Image source: otter_boom
#52 Pointing My Finger At The Headline Like A Sleeper Agent Seeing A Vague Codeword And Coming Out Of The Woodwork
Image source: Cosmisa
#53 Ironically He Would’ve Done A Better Job At Preventing The Trojan War
Image source: reddit.com
#54 The One Nice Goddess
Image source: Quantext609
#55 Just Some Advice For You All!
Image source: wexpyke
#56 Disney+ Might Be Getting A Little Too Progressive
Image source: Basghetti_
#57 A Rare Breed: A Zeus Meme Not About Sex
Image source: aesthetic_athena
#58 Wonder If It Came With Circus Music
Image source: Zenk2018
#59 Do We All Agree On This?
EntranceKlutzy951:
No. Only Ovid explicitly paints Medusa an innocent victim. No other version explicitly states she was innocent. No other version explicitly states Poseidon raped her. We in the modern read that into the other versions because of Ovid.
Athena has no reason to be mad at Medusa unless Medusa betrayed her. Athena is not Artemis. She is not inherently offended by women losing their virginity. She is not only the wisodm goddess, she is a justice goddess to boot, and the justice deity who proclaimed rape a crime. Athena is also the goddess who aided Perseus to k*ll Medusa.
In order to call Medusa a victim, in order to call Poseidon a rapist, you also have to call Athena unjust. You also throw a massive wrench in the story of Perseus.
About a century before Ovid wrote Metamorphosis, Athens rebelled against Rome. This left a bad taste in the mouth on both sides of the conflict. Ovid may have been commissioned to frame Athens as horrible, and one way to do that would be demonizing two of their most significant deities (Athena and Poseidon). Ovid did eventually get himself exiled, but the evidence that Metamorphosis played a role in that exile is weak. It was most likely his abrasiveness with authority and Octavian’s short fuse that got him exiled. It seems like it must have been Ovid’s poor attitude, as even Tiberius wouldn’t lift his exile.
Image source: FF_LUCKYGAMER_X
#60 Maybe Go To Egypt
Image source: Physical-Olive3317
#61 Basically Dante’s Inferno
Image source: Complex_Bid_7495
#62 A Huge Blow For The Anime And Gaming Industry
Image source: Optimal-Fruit5937
#63 We’re So Back
Image source: 876876gfhdfhdfg78676
#64 Damn
Thatzflow:
And then he accidentally k**led his dad years later. Damn, drama really did help me learn some Greek mythology.
Image source: anarxoaplitos
#65 There Is A Reason Why Pop Culture Media Doesn’t Touch This One
Image source: nPMarley
#66 I Don’t Think There Was A Literal Equivalent To Satan In Greek Mythology, Maybe Eris But Still That’s Not It
Image source: handsomeman95
#67 “Yo,this Boar Is Lit”-Freyr
Image source: loki_jotun
#68 Baby Kidnapping
Image source: Wendigo-Huldra_2003
#69 Prepare For Destruction
Image source: Odysseus8392
#70 Get Ready To Hear “Kidnapping Isn’t That Bad” A Couple Times
Image source: 300_BC
#71 The Trojan War
Image source: psstwantsomeham
#72 They Were All Gods Of War
Image source: lausthaue
#73 The Suitors: Why Is There Boss Music Playing?
Image source: memezelos
#74 This Is Fun
Image source: ArjunK2111
#75 I Was Going To Make An Oedipus Meme But Then I Realised That This Applies To Basically Everyone
Image source: reddit.com
#76 Disney,please Stop
Image source: Monkelover2
#77 He Misses Her
Image source: Redfaller2003
#78 And There’s Nothing Wrong With That
Image source: CaspareGaia
