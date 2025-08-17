78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Mythology was probably not meant to be this funny. But here we are… Greek gods behaving badly, Norse deities flexing their drama, and ancient Egyptians making today’s soap operas seem mild.

Petty squabbles, chaos and over-the-top plot twists are the stuff that myths are made of. Add a modern spin to the mix, in the form of a meme, and suddenly, centuries-old becomes comedy gold.

These bite-sized bits of content aren’t just entertaining, they’re educational too. If you ever found yourself zoning out during a boring mythology class, now’s your chance to catch up, while laughing your way through the lesson.

There’s a whole online community dedicated to, and aptly called, Mythology Memes – and we’re here for it. Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts for you to scroll through when that reality show you’re currently watching becomes a bit too boring. So grab your ambrosia, kick back like a god or goddess, and keep scrolling. Let the drama begin!

#1 Pandora Meets Internet

Reanit:

[All of Olympus laughing in the background]

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: kalozur

#2 Like Sisyphus Pushing That Golden Fleece

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Iivingstone

#3 Rip

Dan | Play Solo D&D:

It figures it would take a cat statue to find a way around the whole can’t move unless they blink rule.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: saundersjoe

#4 They Just Get Bored Sometimes, Ya Know?

THACC-:

Except Hestia and Hades.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: elaineemrys, x.com

#5 Yes Man!

MoongodRai057:

He’s also the god of madness.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: jake_paul_gaming

#6 Odyssey

MonkeyTail29:

Odysseus: Shut up Eurylokhos, you s**t. I know what you’re up to.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: MedievalHobo, x.com

#7 Egyptian Myths In Five Words

EnFulEn:

Set, the god of b**ching, whining, and taking things a bit too far.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Geoconyxdiablus

#8 Someone Failed Their Religion Check

hexidemos:

This is fine, he’s off fathering basterds, and she’s plotting their downfall.

MrS0bek:

To be honest without divine stakes it is much less awesome. Like imagine a small town where she is a teacher at the only school or so and he fathers kids with the local baker, barrista, gardener, tourist guide etc.pp.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: demonmonkey89

#9 Good Stuff

The_Final_Enemy:

This is way funnier than it should be.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: badkarl

#10 90% Of Slavic Mythical Creatures Are Basically Old Men And Women

ReformedYordle:

To be fair, there are lots of great mythical creatures, you just have to delve deeper into the mythology.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: the_god_of_dumplings

#11 I Like Hades, He Is Just Chilling Around With His Wife And His Doggo

AfricaByToto3412:

Most underworld Gods get this treatment, regardless of actual alignment. (The main culprits are usually Hades, Anubis and Hel).

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Eruthor

#12 Sisyphus, The Boundless. He’s Done With His Punishment

AsexualPlantMain:

Nah man, this thing’s trying to tell you you’re fated to die soon.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Blackout_M

#13 Narcissus

tycho-42:

My favorite joke comes from the Disney Hercules movie. The gods are all on Olympus for Herc’s birthday and Hermes says “I haven’t seen this much love in the room since narcissus discovered a mirror”

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Level_Hour6480

#14 What Are This Sub’s Thoughts On Good-Boyification?

Fremen-to-the-end-05:

Cerberus was always a good boy, he made sure the living and the dead were properly separated and obeyed his owners without question.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Th35h4d0w

#15 Bro, Why?

Phoebus-Apollo:

I hate it when she embarrasses me infront of the mortals.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: D3m1god_, too-early-in-the-morning.tumblr.com

#16 Thor Goin To Niffleheim What He Gonna Do

Marvins_creed:

I mean yeah, mythological Thor could wipe the floor with marvel’s Thor.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Lifewarrior4

#17 You Need To Work Hard To Get Something For Free

probablyblocked:

Just wait until they find the skeletons of an extinct species of bird people.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: _memfs_

#18 Based Prometheus

Anon:

Now that you mention it, I think Jesus also stole my Pringles. There weren’t a lot left so he probably thought I wouldn’t notice. Wellp, I noticed…

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: lotuseater51

#19 Greek Mythology Be Like

FerretAres:

Except Dienekes. The gods know not to f**k with him unless they want to get stabbed.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Athenagoddessofwar7

#20 Oh No, Not Again

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: gmezzenalopes

#21 Riding On The Back Of A Turtle

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Flashlight237

#22 Mind-Blowing

SamuelCish:

I’d never forgive my daughter if she was born not only from my head, but also wearing full armor. She’d be grounded before her feet touch the ground.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: HansDanz

#23 Let’s Go, Y’all

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: KitMacPhersonWrites

#24 Hephaestus Deserved Way Better Than Hera Tbh

That-Brain-Nerd:

Clearly she isn’t the goddess of functional family.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: TieflingF**ker

#25 I Would Read This So Hard

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: GreenEyes9678

#26 LOL

Cloakbot:

There’s a happy ending, folks. He gets pay back by cursing Hera in the timeout chair while the rest of the gods got to play Musical Chairs!

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: dewiaung01

#27 Gotcha

Woutrou:

That implies he looked at her eyes tho. He was looking respectfully.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: TheWizardofLizard

#28 A Brief Affair

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Souperplex

#29 Isn’t This Like The Opposite Of What Simp Means

freckledcas:

He did cheat on her, but only once.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Dora_nottheexplorer

#30 I Hate Paper Work

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: _Cryptozoology

#31 Disney Tried To Make Hades A Villain, But Instead, All Love Him. I Am Right?

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Mindless_Resident_20

#32 The Asians Need More Love

Anon:

There’s probably a meme in Korean or mandarin out there somewhere complaining about how little they are exposed to Norse mythology.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: ExerciseDirect9920

#33 Great Artemis, Goddess Of The Moon

Phoebus-Apollo:

They better not be lesbians or I would have to k*ll them all like I did to Orion.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: AnnoyingEditor

#34 Athena Wise Odysseus Pet Liar

I-cant-do-that:

Athena with Achilles: ‘hey buddy, it’s not a good idea to k**l the most powerful king in Greece in his own tent surrounded by his soldiers. Let’s try and think through our actions first.’
Athena with Odysseus: “Dude, this is a crazy idea but I totally think you could pull it off…”

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Junkperker

#35 I Mean Anything

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: _memfs_

#36 Helen Was Kinda Hot Tho

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: memes_history

#37 No? Just My Friend Group Then

MonkeyTail29:

I guess I would be the Atropos in this metaphor.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: lotuseater51

#38 Imitation Is The Sincerest Form Of Flattery

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Psydo5

#39 Stumbled Across This Gem

jubtheprophet:

Pretty sure he’s meant to hold up the sky/celestial sphere not the earth but aye maybe he switched to using his legs cause his shoulders hurt and now he’s regretting his not easily reversible decision.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: otter_boom

#40 I Feel It In My Bones

MegaBlade26000:

Hetero. Life. Partners.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: nu24601

#41 Father’s Day

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Odin Walks Among Us

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: stormsmasher23

#43 Hey, I’ve Seen This One Before

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: chickenNugger25

#44 I Think This Guy Just Met Hestia

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Trashy Griffin

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Eligon-5th

#46 Concerning

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Iivingstone

#47 And He Did

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: LordMcFly

#48 It’s Exactly The Passive Aggressive Thing The Elder Son Would Do

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: reddit.com

#49 I’ll Never Forgive Publius Ovidius Naso

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: bookhead714

#50 That’s Definitely Not Good

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: _BenBdaMan_

#51 *wolf Whistle*

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: otter_boom

#52 Pointing My Finger At The Headline Like A Sleeper Agent Seeing A Vague Codeword And Coming Out Of The Woodwork

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Cosmisa

#53 Ironically He Would’ve Done A Better Job At Preventing The Trojan War

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: reddit.com

#54 The One Nice Goddess

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Quantext609

#55 Just Some Advice For You All!

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: wexpyke

#56 Disney+ Might Be Getting A Little Too Progressive

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Basghetti_

#57 A Rare Breed: A Zeus Meme Not About Sex

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: aesthetic_athena

#58 Wonder If It Came With Circus Music

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Zenk2018

#59 Do We All Agree On This?

EntranceKlutzy951:

No. Only Ovid explicitly paints Medusa an innocent victim. No other version explicitly states she was innocent. No other version explicitly states Poseidon raped her. We in the modern read that into the other versions because of Ovid.
Athena has no reason to be mad at Medusa unless Medusa betrayed her. Athena is not Artemis. She is not inherently offended by women losing their virginity. She is not only the wisodm goddess, she is a justice goddess to boot, and the justice deity who proclaimed rape a crime. Athena is also the goddess who aided Perseus to k*ll Medusa.
In order to call Medusa a victim, in order to call Poseidon a rapist, you also have to call Athena unjust. You also throw a massive wrench in the story of Perseus.
About a century before Ovid wrote Metamorphosis, Athens rebelled against Rome. This left a bad taste in the mouth on both sides of the conflict. Ovid may have been commissioned to frame Athens as horrible, and one way to do that would be demonizing two of their most significant deities (Athena and Poseidon). Ovid did eventually get himself exiled, but the evidence that Metamorphosis played a role in that exile is weak. It was most likely his abrasiveness with authority and Octavian’s short fuse that got him exiled. It seems like it must have been Ovid’s poor attitude, as even Tiberius wouldn’t lift his exile.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: FF_LUCKYGAMER_X

#60 Maybe Go To Egypt

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Physical-Olive3317

#61 Basically Dante’s Inferno

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Complex_Bid_7495

#62 A Huge Blow For The Anime And Gaming Industry

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Optimal-Fruit5937

#63 We’re So Back

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: 876876gfhdfhdfg78676

#64 Damn

Thatzflow:

And then he accidentally k**led his dad years later. Damn, drama really did help me learn some Greek mythology.

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: anarxoaplitos

#65 There Is A Reason Why Pop Culture Media Doesn’t Touch This One

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: nPMarley

#66 I Don’t Think There Was A Literal Equivalent To Satan In Greek Mythology, Maybe Eris But Still That’s Not It

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: handsomeman95

#67 “Yo,this Boar Is Lit”-Freyr

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: loki_jotun

#68 Baby Kidnapping

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Wendigo-Huldra_2003

#69 Prepare For Destruction

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Odysseus8392

#70 Get Ready To Hear “Kidnapping Isn’t That Bad” A Couple Times

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: 300_BC

#71 The Trojan War

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: psstwantsomeham

#72 They Were All Gods Of War

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: lausthaue

#73 The Suitors: Why Is There Boss Music Playing?

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: memezelos

#74 This Is Fun

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: ArjunK2111

#75 I Was Going To Make An Oedipus Meme But Then I Realised That This Applies To Basically Everyone

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: reddit.com

#76 Disney,please Stop

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Monkelover2

#77 He Misses Her

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: Redfaller2003

#78 And There’s Nothing Wrong With That

78 Funny Myth Memes That May Have You Laughing Like Hades At Family Drama

Image source: CaspareGaia

