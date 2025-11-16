50 Hilariously Sad Adulthood Tweets That Might Make You Laugh Then Cry

Once you were dreaming of becoming an astronaut, visiting the furthest places, climbing the highest mountains, finding the biggest love, and then it was all gone one day.
Adulthood happened. It knocked on the door, handed you responsibilities you were not ready for and said that everything’s on your shoulders now. So now, most of my fellow dear millennials are juggling between things like the pandemic that made the world feel like an apocalyptic movie you didn’t sign up for, student loans, unaffordable rent, crazy expensive mochas your body nevertheless needs no-questions-asked, barely fine Tinder dates, sleepless Netflix binges, stressful jobs or the even more stressful absence of one, and lots other things nobody prepared us for.
So, dear adults, even though we can’t just get back to our childhood which equals devouring Harry Potter books and carelessly sleeping under the stairs, we can laugh at the absurdity we’re in right now. Scroll down through the best tweets that sum up adult life below and prepare to laugh and cry, and then laugh. Who cares, they already think of millennials as not very stable ones.
#1
Image source: tee_babz
#2
Image source: romangiivenchy
#3
Image source: NotMoscona
#4
Image source: urbanhymnal
#5
Image source: AbbyHasIssues
#6
Image source: isabelfulla
#7
Image source: Swishergirl24
#8
Image source: lolzysz
#9
Image source: donfrijole
#10
#11
Image source: KaranveerPannu
#12
Image source: primawesome
#13
Image source: adventurousMug
#14
Image source: davidbaran__
#15
Image source: MoBaigz6
#16
Image source: Herbivore_
#17
Image source: portmanteauface
#18
Image source: Emilia26774099
#19
Image source: cia_nash
#20
Image source: laDzeyzus
#21
Image source: JustinnBrownnn
#22
Image source: baeleighjo
#23
Image source: AstroReeceV
#24
Image source: uhhdamn
#25
Image source: Kozher_FG
#26
Image source: archillect
#27
Image source: Eden_Eats
#28
Image source: AbbyHasIssues
#29
Image source: adeywho
#30
Image source: momTruthBomb
#31
Image source: xcolorstorm
#32
Image source: 7karanangwa
#33
Image source: Msalexcruz
#34
Image source: bannock-and-biopolitics
#35
Image source: Kica333
#36
Image source: avanys_world
#37
Image source: IzzatElKhawaja
#38
Image source: TheWeirdWorld
#39
Image source: Craigadd
#40
Image source: alexdransfeldt
#41
Image source: stacy_sutherlin
#42
Image source: kennybeifa97
#43
Image source: ParisTyburski
#44
Image source: PikachuCat69
#45
Image source: tyresexm
#46
Image source: BriansJokes
#47
Image source: neal_thatdude
#48
Image source: Swishergirl24
#49
Image source: Lucky_A_Leckie
#50
Image source: TisAIyssa
Follow Us