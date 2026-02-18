This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

by

If you think relationship drama only lives in soap operas or your 2 AM text convos, wait until you take a look at @kewk0h’s comics. This artist has somehow turned a cartoon bunny into the most relatable, emotional, and awkwardly lovable character since… well, ever.

With expressive art, tons of personality, and that perfect mix of cuteness and romantic tension (you know the kind: “we need to talk”), Kewkoh’s comics are an emotional rollercoaster packed in a few colorful panels. There’s flirting, there’s suspense, and there’s always a cliffhanger waiting to ruin your day in the best way.

If you’re into Cartoon Network vibes with emotional damage lite, well, these comics are for you.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | bsky.app | feralmills.com

#1

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#2

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#3

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#4

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#5

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#6

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#7

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#8

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#9

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#10

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#11

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#12

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#13

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#14

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#15

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#16

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#17

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

#18

This Artist Combines Cartoon Network Vibes With Ridiculous Situations In Their 18 Comics

Image source: kewk0h

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hipster Barbie’s Instagram Mocks Every Annoying Hipster Instagram Post
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
5 Major Movie Franchises With No End In Sight
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2023
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Random Animal Facts You Know? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Never Again: 30 Times People Learned Of Their Hatred For A Certain Thing After Trying It Once
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“Thanks For The 2 Years’ Free Work”: Greedy Execs Take A Project That No One Pays For, Take Away The Bonuses From The Team
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My Elder Sister Is Leaving For College… This Was My “Congratulations”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025