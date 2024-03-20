The Bear Is The Perfect Example Of A Half-Hour Dramedy

The surprise 2021 has garnered the love from the masses and for good reason. The Bear is an incredible series that follows Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), who returns home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after the tragic death in the family. What makes the show so binge-able is that it’s a compelling piece of television that nicely blends comedy and drama effortlessly within 30 minutes.
Traditionally, dramas of this nature have been an episodic cycle of one hour. However, shows like Barry, Better Things, and Transparent, have used the 30-minute model to mold an original and unforgettable series. On the other hand, The Bear somehow manages to be a perfect storm that makes the FX series a must-watch for fans who are looking for a quick fix of television that doesn’t require much time to binge.
The Bear Understands That The Culinary Drama Is At The Heart Of The Series
Food and drama are the perfect combination. Before The Bear existed, Gordon Ramsay became a household name thanks to his cooking competition, Hell’s Kitchen. Beyond watching chefs slave over a hot stove cooking scallops and risotto, is the drama of fellow cooks fighting amongst themselves or Gordon cursing up a storm. Creator Christopher Storer did an incredible job of interweaving some serious themes that play in the culinary world.
Carmy is an excellent chef who is dealing with trauma. His mental scars come from home and work; the former is reeling from a chaotic and destructive family where alcoholism runs deep within its roots. On the work front, he had a boss who mentally abused the chef daily. Sidney (Ayo Edebiri) struggles to find her true self in a male-dominated place. A bright young woman with clear talent who isn’t as business savvy as she could be. Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) attitude is his major downfall. His heart is in a good place, but his quick temper holds him back from reaching his full potential. Then there’s Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and several other supporting players who are trying to survive more than just the workplace culture. Storer captures the essence of these lives effortlessly without feeling rushed or convoluted.
Everyone in the cast has a personality that helps define the series. Despite the focus mainly being on Carmy, the cast is written as three-dimensional characters who are dealing with the realities of their situation. On the other hand, the one thing everyone has in common is their passion and love for food. The Bear gives us enough to whet our appetites and keep us glued to the screen.
The Bear Doesn’t Forget That Characters Matter
The simple moments in the series are what make it stand out. From Richie singing Taylor Swift in his car to Marcus’s journey in Denmark. A lot of episodes in the second season lacked tension because Storer chose to focus on characters instead of continuous conflict. Granted, there was an overall goal for the second season, but these simple character moments highlight the importance of characters in television.
The characters and story are the driving force that keeps the show grounded and relatable. Even during the most uncomfortable moments that punch you in the gut with reality. The series explores addiction in several different ways through the eyes of Carmy, who tries to consume his life with work to hide his pain and anxiety, but it often makes the situation worse.
He’s a fascinating character because of his flaws. So are Richie, Sugar, or Sidney; these people are likable individuals who are simply trying to make the best of a bad situation. The exploration of how these chefs will develop is the vital ingredient of the series.
The Concept Is Relatively Simple To Follow
Beyond addiction, The Bear represents a slice of life for the working class that’s trying to live life paycheck to paycheck. The narrative is relatively straightforward and it’s able to balance comedy and drama without the two overlapping. The entire Fishes episode in the second season was a masterclass in television. Though it went over the 30-minute run time, that entire narrative perfectly showcases a portrait of a modern family. A loving and caring bunch of people dealing with dire issues spiraling out of control.
Sydney and Tina’s relationship is a complex dynamic where both women understand each other, but the pressure of Carmy and the kitchen doesn’t exactly make things easy. Whether you’re following Marcus, Neil, Richie, Sydney, or Carmy, the foreground of the series is focused on making the best restaurant in the ghettos of Chicago. The series carefully weaves their world together nicely and makes for a captivating 30 minutes overall.