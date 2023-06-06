The Best Shows To Watch While You Wait For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

While waiting for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, it is worth exploring other legal shows. Season 1 of the show was based on “The Brass Verdict” by Michael Connelly. Altogether, it explored the work and personal life of Mickey Haller, a defense lawyer. Mickey is assigned a couple of cases, including the high-profile case of a billionaire, Trevor Elliot.
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be based on the fourth book of the series, “The Fifth Witness”. Mickey Haller works on different cases while dealing with his personal life. For many years, legal dramas have captivated television audiences, offering a variety of intriguing shows. A lot of these shows explore unique stories and perspectives that make them worth watching. Let’s have a look at eight TV shows like The Lincoln Lawyer to watch while you wait for Season 2.
Your Honor
If you’re searching for shows like The Lincoln Lawyer, then Your Honor certainly fits the bill. It follows the story of Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. Initially, Michael asks his son to confess but later decides to protect him after learning that the victim was the son of a powerful criminal family. Your Honor spans over two seasons and consists of a total of 20 episodes. Each offers a depiction of the complexities of the legal system and moral dilemmas faced by those involved.
Law & Order
Law & Order is a long-running American TV series that has made a great impact on the legal genre. With 22 seasons and 487 episodes, it appeals to binge-watchers seeking a lengthy series. The show is known for its distinctive format, which consists of two segments. The first half focuses on the investigation of a crime by the police, while the latter half shifts to the prosecution and courtroom process.
How to Get Away With Murder
With six seasons and 90 episodes, How to Get Away With Murder has captivated a lot of people. It’s all thanks to its balanced length and high-stakes narrative. The story unfolds at Middleton University, where Professor Keating selects a group of her top students to work with her closely on criminal cases. As the plot thickens, they find themselves entangled in a murder plot which increases the thrill and mystery of the show.
Goliath
American legal TV series Goliath has captivated many with its interesting story. The series has only 32 episodes and four seasons, so it’s ideal for someone who wants to watch a quick show. Its captivating story follows the life of an attorney Billy McBride who used to be a successful lawyer but is now a small practitioner.
Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul, a prequel and spin-off of the immensely popular show Breaking Bad, has become another masterpiece in the legal genre. The story is set in New Mexico, where con artist Jimmy McGill tries to transform himself into a lawyer known as Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul is also a masterclass in cinematography, featuring stunning camera work and attention to detail.
Suits
Suits is highly recommended for those awaiting The Lincoln Lawyer‘s season 2. With nine seasons and 134 episodes, Suits strikes a perfect balance in length while offering a captivating storyline. Set in New York City, the show follows Mike, whose exceptional memory and quick thinking impress Harvey. This ultimately leads to his employment at a top law firm despite lacking a formal degree. Needless to say, Suits offers the same high stakes and mental stimulation that The Lincoln Lawyer does.
Bosch
Similar to The Lincoln Lawyer, Bosch is also based on the novels of Michael Connelly, making it a must-watch for fans of his work. The show delves into the life and work of Harry Bosch, a homicide detective at the Los Angeles Police Department. With seven seasons and 68 episodes, Bosch strikes a good balance in terms of its duration.
The Teacher
The Teacher, a recent series, deserves a spot on the list of quick shows to watch while waiting for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. This show sets itself apart from other legal dramas by concentrating on the story of Jenna Garvey. She’s a teacher who feels pressured to enter a guilty plea when faced with allegations of harassing a student, thus initiating a complex web of legal challenges.