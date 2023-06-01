Home
The Lincoln Lawyer: The True Inspiration Behind This Major Character

The Lincoln Lawyer was a big hit for Netflix and even though all of its characters have their own value the true story behind one character makes him more important than the others. The Lincoln Lawyer is a small-screen adaptation of the books written by Michael Connelly. Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer was based on “The Brass Verdict” while season 2 will be based on “The Fifth Witness”, which is the fourth book in the series.

In The Lincoln Lawyer season 1, Mickey Haller works on the cases that are left by Jerry Vincent — another defense lawyer who was killed — and collaborates with Cisco and Lorna, who investigate and manage his cases respectively. In season 2, Haller will be seen managing the case of Lisa Trammel who is accused of murdering a bank officer. The characters are taken from the books by Michael Connelly, however, one character has an interesting backstory.

The Character of Cisco From The Lincoln Lawyer Was Inspired By a Real Person 

Also known as Dennis Wojciechowski in the books of Michael Connelly, Cisco was inspired by a real-life person who worked closely with the author, Michael Connelly. In season 1, Cisco was a lead investigator who was hired by Mickey Haller to investigate the cases that were left by Jerry Vincent. He assists Haller in Trevor Elliot’s case and solves the murder mystery of Jerry Vincent with him. 

Throughout literary history, authors have often taken inspiration from real-life individuals such as the character of Sherlock Holmes who was inspired by the author’s teacher, Dr. Joseph Bell, a surgeon and a lecturer at the University of Edinburgh. Similarly, Aunt Marge, Gilderoy Lockhart, Severus Snape, and many other characters of the iconic Harry Potter series were based on a number of real-life people. Similarly, the character of Cisco in The Lincoln Lawyer was inspired by a real-life person, Dennis Wojciechowski, whose name can be seen in the acknowledgment section of Michael Connelly’s book.

The Real Person Was a Researcher For The Author

Michael Connelly took inspiration from a biker turned investigator who the author had known for a long time. In an interview with Sunday Times, Connelly mentioned: “I met him about 25 years ago at a bookstore in Milwaukee (home of Harley-Davidson) and I thought it was an interesting life path.” Michael Connelly introduced this character in “The Brass Verdict,” which was the second book in the series.

Authors often take the whole personality or a few bits of the personality of a person and then mould it into a form of a fictional character. Michael Connelly’s take was very similar as well. Just as Cisco is an investigator for Mickey Haller, Dennis Wojciechowski was an investigator Michael Connelly. What’s more, in the show, Cisco used to be a part of a motorcycle club called Road Saints, and that part too, was inspired by Dennis Wojciechowski.

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

