Woman Doesn’t Give In To Social Pressure From Coworkers, Doesn’t Care That It’s Going To Be Awkward

It’s one thing to be particular about cleanliness, but it’s another to be a “neat freak.” Those who identify themselves as the latter may run into some problems, sometimes with other people.
This woman, who described herself as a “tidy person” who is “big on cleanliness,” had a rather tense lunch with her colleagues on her birthday. It began when one of them wanted to eat her lunch in her brand new car, which she declined.
Things only escalated further when they arrived at the restaurant, prompting her to storm out on everyone.
Being a “neat freak” can be a source of tension with the people around you
This is what happened to a woman, who describes herself as someone “big on cleanliness”
She explained how tensions rose between her and her colleagues
Clutter and mess are linked to negative emotions like irritability
The woman’s overall reaction to the conversation with her colleagues while at the restaurant was supposedly due to stress. However, it may also be due to her brain’s natural aversion to anything messy.
According to Very Well Mind, clutter is often linked to unpleasant emotions such as confusion, tension, and irritability.
“To the brain, clutter represents unfinished business, and this lack of completeness can be highly stressful for some people,” an excerpt from the article reads.
The unkempt environment may also make a person feel like their life is out of control. According to a study on the effects of anxiety on spontaneous ritualized behavior, many people resort to cleaning as a coping mechanism during moments of high stress.
What’s worse is that people who describe themselves as neat freak are often not in control of their urges. As science journalist and author David H. Freedman tells NBC News, “People who are neat are helpless to be otherwise — they’re prisoners of it.”
Unfortunately, the woman had her birthday lunch ruined by something that may be beyond her control. However, she can take steps to reduce her stress. According to licensed therapist Dr. Elliot Cohen, it’s simply about practicing embracing untidiness.
“If the stain on your garment or on a rug is peering boldly back at you, then turn your back on it and walk away instead of attacking it immediately with a cleansing solution,” he wrote.
It may take a lot of counseling and therapy to help the woman address her cleanliness obsession in a healthy way. Until then, she may need to mend things with her coworkers to avoid more awkward situations at work.
Some people in the comments had questions, while others shared their opinions
