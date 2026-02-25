Woman Shocked When Roommate Gets Pregnant, Tells Her To Move Out As She Can’t Raise A Baby

When you live with someone, it’s a given that you have to deal with some of their quirks or even flaws that bug you. Well, that’s the expense you have to pay in order to foster community.
Yet, not every single thing is tolerable. For the woman in today’s story, that “thing” turned out to be a baby. Or even the thought of living with one. And so, she did her best to avoid it, even if that meant being dubbed a jerk.
One day, the OP’s roommate revealed she was pregnant. This came as a surprise to her, as the guy she was seeing was older and married, not to mention the fact that the relationship had been going on for like 6 months or so.
Then, the guy cut all contact with her, leaving her to be a single parent. But the thing is that the original poster didn’t want a baby in her apartment – it was simply not suitable for that. The flat is only a two-bedroom, with thin walls, and both of the women have incompatible lifestyles and habits to raise a baby along with them.
Yet, the mom-to-be insisted that they could work it out – she didn’t really have anywhere else to go. Still, no matter what she offered, the OP was letting her stay – she even suggested she check out women’s shelters.
Well, we cannot say that we don’t completely see the author’s point here. After all, having a baby around can be taxing even when you want and plan for one, so just imagine how taxing it is when you don’t want one around.
And nowadays, more and more people are choosing not to have kids, and there are many reasons behind it. Some say that they “simply don’t want that”, which might sound dumb, but if you really think about it, sometimes you just know whether you want something or not without any “proper” reason. And if someone doesn’t want kids and still has them, well, that is not the best parenting recipe.
Other reasons people don’t want to have kids include things like feeling like the world is too unstable to bring children to it; wanting to focus on other things, like career or life adventures; and financial issues or lack of a fitting partner.
Either way, if someone says they don’t want to become a parent, they don’t have to justify it to anyone – we live in a free world where such a decision shouldn’t be judged. Similarly, the woman who doesn’t want to become “a parent” by proximity while living with an actual mother. As the netizens pointed out, the baby would completely uproot her life.
Ultimately, while she wouldn’t be the main caretaker of a youngling, it’s rather likely that the single mother would ask for her help. Not to mention the fact that she has school and work nights – she barely has time for herself as it is.
And taking time for yourself is essential – it reduces stress, boosts mental health, increases long-term productivity, and motivates self-discovery. Basically, without recharging, a person cannot function properly. So, just imagine adding babysitting duty to her schedule – it’s insane, especially knowing she didn’t choose it.
Do you agree with netizens and the OP herself that the pregnant lady should move out? Or do you think the situation could be solved in another way? Please share all your thoughts in the comments!
Netizens said she was right to stand her ground – having a baby around would definitely skew her life in unwanted ways
