50 People Reveal The Harsh Truths That Were The Adult Version Of Being Told Santa Isn’t Real

Life is full of disappointments, both large and small. That doesn’t mean that life itself is all misery—quite the opposite. But it’s important to recognize that pain, failure, and dashed expectations are unavoidable parts of being a human being. Learning how to deal with them becomes a necessity.
Reddit user u/Just_Surround_2108 recently went viral after urging the r/AskReddit community to share the biggest things they were disappointed by when they grew up. Similar to how a child might feel when they learn that Santa Claus is not real. You’ll find their honest opinions, touching on everything from work to relationships and beyond, as you scroll down.
Oh, and just for the record—we fully believe that Santa is real. Anyone who tells you otherwise is probably working for the Grinch.
#1
Being a hard worker and good at your job doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be rewarded for it.
#2
Finding out that in the US it’s not really democrat vs republican, it’s the rich elites versus the rest of us.
#3
If you’re intelligent, you have to be quiet because of people who are stupid.
#4
Sometimes there is no justice.
#5
That some friends were never really your friend.
#6
When both your parents die. I am in my mid 50’s and had my mom pass on Mother’s Day ‘22. My Dad then was living with us from then, and eventually reached in-home hospice status with a sudden stage IV cancer diagnosis. He died in January of this year, and then I got laid off from my tech job and was unemployed for 10 months. Nothing takes the wonderment and positive outlook from the world than having to empty out your childhood home solo and throw everything you grew up with into a big dumpster and are left to wonder what our lives really mean.
#7
Finding out the truth about Mother Teresa
#8
HR is NOT on your side.
#9
The money doesn’t trickle down. It never did
#10
Finding out that someone you have looked up to and admired your entire life is actually a horrible person.
#11
You never actually feel like the adult
#12
Bullies don’t always get their comeuppance. In fact, sometimes they achieve great things. Even the presidency.
#13
Finding out that “reaching retirement” is about hitting a financial number and not reaching an age.
#14
Learning that two people can love each other more than anything in this world and still not be a good fit for a long term relationship.
True and pure Love isn’t always enough
#15
When you buy an 8-piece tupperware set, 4 of the pieces are lids.
#16
That time period when your relationship switches and your parent looks to you for answers and advice, instead them being the one with all the answers.
#17
Realizing organized religion is a bunch of nonsense
#18
One dumb mistake and it could all be over.
#19
The average salary does not go up equivalent to the inflation rate.
#20
That the world doesn’t stop when someone you love and need dies.
#21
Finding out people without empathy exist. And they are hard to pin down – even after many years of exposure to them.
#22
When I was a kid I thought adults had everything figured out and couldn’t wait to grow up so I could be like them. HAH.
#23
Recycling is, for the most part, a scam by corporations to move the physical and emotional weight of dealing with the harm their packaging causes off them and on to you.
#24
Working full time and being too drained to chase your actual dream
#25
Churches are businesses that collect tax free money and provide very few actual services with it.
#26
Discovering that you can pay 1700.00/mth rent, but can’t get a 1500/month mortgage
#27
The b******t of health insurance
#28
$500 isn’t a lot of money
#29
I thought I’d grow up, move out, find my footing in the grown up world and basically switch into cruise mode. Now I’m in my 40s and s**t is confusing as f**k.
#30
Finding out that your parents are people, too, with weaknesses or flaws that you were blind to when you were young.
#31
As a millenial, I was raised to believe that going to college and getting a degree would guarantee me a good future job that would allow me to live comfortably 🥲
#32
That working harder does not equal getting paid more or being promoted.
#33
Realizing you’ll probably never have the, “aha,” moment that tells you what you want to do with your life and you’d better just pick the least depressing choice.
#34
For me it was realizing the high school mindset in people never ends see it in 60 yr olds in Facebook now
#35
That your boss probably didn’t get where they are because they did your job well.
#36
Finding out police don’t have to help
#37
That going to college and getting a 9-5 wasn’t going to be the fun, creative, latte-filled experience rom coms would have you believe.
#38
Finally owning a house, then realising you now have to go through the effort and expense of maintaining it.
It’s great you’ve got a house for 100k, now enjoy saving and spending at least half that to stop it crumbling, leaking or falling down over the next decades.
#39
Working hard will get you advancement in the company.
In reality, being a hard worker keeps you exactly where you are. Management will keep you churning out the good work you do without ever paying you any more than they do, and it make them look good.
#40
A bachelor’s degree is not a coupon redeemable for one (1) full-time job in your field of choice after graduation.
#41
When you finish eating your dinner and there is no magical person to wash the dishes and you have to wash them yourself.
#42
Finding out your partner doesn’t love you anymore, but just has high anxiety about leaving you.
#43
Spending time trying to understand why something happened often doesn’t lead to answers, and can only prolong your healing process. Sometimes “closure” is moving forward and not ruminating or trying to figure out why.
#44
That there are no *adults*. Everyone’s just doing their best
#45
There is no justice, no peace, and there never was
#46
Christmas Bonuses almost NEVER exist. Worse fantasy than the clause…
#47
Having to pay tax instead of getting a tax return.
First time this happened to me as a teenager shattered my heart. I had so many plans!
#48
realizing that by the time you’re old enough to retire, social security probably won’t exist anymore
#49
Learning that Santa is real and you’re him.
#50
When you realize basically everyone is just faking it til they make it.
