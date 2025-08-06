30 Iconic Glimpses Into Everyday Life In 1950s Florida

In Florida, the 1950s were an era of postwar prosperity that set the stage for the state’s dramatic changes in the decades ahead. Its population increased steadily, leading to significant economic growth. A boom in construction resulted in the development of brand new housing, shopping centers, and suburbs to accommodate the influx of residents and tourists. Because tourism blossomed, the state’s economy became more diverse, and suddenly, exciting new industries were introduced. From tourists visiting the state to university students enjoying life on campus, we’ve compiled a collection of 30 images capturing life during Florida’s era of transformation.
#1 Australian Seeing America: Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#2 Louis Pappas And Son Michael Mixing Greek Salad At Famous Riverside Cafe In Tarpon Springs, Florida
Image source: Steinmetz, Joseph Janney
#3 Mrs. Stephen Sanford Watching A Polo Match With Her Dogs In Delray Beach
Image source: Bert Morgan Collection
#4 Seminole Children In A Government School At The Brighton Indian Reservation
Image source: Steinmetz collection
#5 Bobby Lee Billings And Bobby Cunard From Jacksonville Passing Through Tallahassee On Their Way To Alaska
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#6 Window Shopping In Hollywood
Image source: Department of Commerce collection
#7 Woman Posing With Television During The 1955 Tupperware “Jubilee” – Orange County, Florida
Image source: Department of Commerce collection
#8 Craig & Joan Herring Celebrating Their Birthday On Christmas Day In Woodville, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#9 Fsu Football Player Burt Reynolds And Teammates In Tallahassee
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#10 Jerry Ingram, Left, And Ernest Smith Going Fishing
Image source: Yoder, Russ(Russell)
#11 Beth Brown Kissing Marine Corporal Travis Taylor Goodbye At The Train In Tallahassee
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#12 Seminole Children Watching Calf Branding At The Brighton Indian Reservation In Glades County, Florida
Image source: Steinmetz collection
#13 Sarasota, Florida, 1951
Image source: Steinmetz, Joseph Janney
#14 Jean Gatlin And Daughter Margaret Ellen (Age 5) In The Kitchen In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#15 Santa Furnishing Reindeer With Sunglasses – Panama City Beach, Florida
Image source: Johnson, Francis P.
#16 Rider Clearing A Jump At The Ringling Circus-Sarasota
Image source: Joseph Janney Steinmetz Collection
#17 New Vw Beetle Convertible At The Volkswagen Dealership In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#18 Florida State University Freshmen Getting Their Mail On Campus In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#19 Women Playing Bridge In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#20 Mabel Ringling (Later Anderson) In Riding Clothes: Sarasota, Florida
Image source: Joseph Janney Steinmetz Collection
#21 View Of Greeks Gathered In Front Of Lazaros Coffee Shop In Tarpon Springs, Florida
Image source: Steinmetz, Joseph Janney
#22 View Of Cameramen On The Set Shooting The Film “Wind Across The Everglades”
Image source: Steinmetz, Joseph Janney
#23 Unidentified High School Students At Jukebox In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#24 Women Taking A Course In Car Care, Maintenance And Operation In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#25 Amateur Beekeeper Lester Moon In Tallahassee
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#26 Director John Thompson Watching Chemist Bertha Munks Test Food In Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#27 Ex-Governor Fuller Warren Arriving In Tallahassee On An Eastern Air Lines Flight
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#28 Unidentified Boy In A Go-Kart In A Parade: Quincy, Florida
Image source: Tallahassee Democrat collection
#29 Patients Watching TV At The Florida State Hospital In Chattahoochee
Image source: Richards, Don
#30 Roy Beckman And His Painting Equipment By The Lake – Tallahassee, Florida
Image source: Department of Commerce collection
Follow Us