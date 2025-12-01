“I’m Hiding In A Closet To Ask You This Question”: Newlywed Makes Desperate Call To Radio Show

Imagine not being able to make a private phone call in the house that you live in and own… That’s the reality for one newlywed woman who hid in her closet so that she could reach out to financial adviser Dave Ramsey for help.
The woman called into Ramsey’s show and began by revealing exactly where she was and why. She explained that her in-laws had moved in “temporarily” a month back. But now, it appears that they had no plans to leave anytime soon. Her husband’s father is unemployed, in debt, and can’t be bothered to find a job. Ramsey didn’t mince his words when he dished out advice. You can watch the full call below…
Not knowing which way to turn, this newlywed reached out to financial guru Dave Ramsey in desperation
Image credits: GroundPicture (Not the actual photo)
She began by revealing that the situation is so bad, she’s hiding in a closet just to make the call
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
Her in-laws were invited to stay “temporarily” but now they’re treating it as a permanent, free ticket to early retirement
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
Image credits: The Ramsey Show Highlights
“I’m actually hiding in a closet just to ask you this”: Watch the full call here
What to do when your in-laws are stepping on your toes in your own home, according to experts
Your home should be your sanctuary. A place you can relax and and be completely at ease, away from the outside world. So when in-laws, other relatives, friends or strangers overstay their welcome, it can begin to feel less like a xx and more like a prison.
The key, say experts, is to set and enforce boundaries.
“Boundary setting is self-care. It’s a declaration that you are important—that you value yourself and your needs,” explains the Momwell blog. “Setting boundaries with in-laws and family members isn’t disrespectful or entitled. It’s important for our well-being—and it’s also part of having a healthy relationship in the long run.”
The team at Balanced Minds Therapy adds describes boundaries as the invisible lines that define the extent of acceptable behavior and actions within a relationship. They help to protect our emotional, mental, and physical well-being.
“Understanding boundaries is crucial when it comes to in-laws because, in many cases, these relationships are relatively new and may require some adjustment,” notes that site. “Recognizing that everyone has different needs, different values and, and comfort levels is the first step toward establishing healthy boundaries.”
The next step, when it comes to setting boundaries with your in-laws in particular, is to have an open and honest discussion with your partner. This ensures you’re both on the same page and that you don’t ignore their needs or wishes.
“While advocating your needs, you also want to respect your partner’s parents and their relationship with their family members,” says the Balanced Minds Therapy team.
According to them, some of the questions you and your partner might want to ask and answer include: Who will lead the conversations with the in-laws with each topic? Are there any non-negotiable when it comes to our time and finances? How do each of us feel about the idea of setting boundaries with in-laws? Do we feel supported by each other? Do we understand each other’s perspective and needs?
Experts also warn against taking too long to set boundaries. Get it out of the way as early as possible. “Waiting until issues arise may make it harder to set boundaries without causing tension or confusion,” explains the therapy site. “Setting clear expectations from the beginning sets a positive tone for the relationship.”
When it comes time to communicate boundaries to the in-laws, you need to be clear and specific so that your needs and expectations are met. You’ll want to avoid any ambiguous language that could lead to misunderstandings. Be sure to be direct, while still being respectful in your communication.
“When discussing boundaries, be respectful and empathetic toward your in-laws’ feelings and perspectives,” adds the Balanced Minds Therapy site. “While your needs are essential, showing understanding and consideration for their feelings can lead to more productive and cooperative conversations.”
Don’t forget to listen to what your in-laws have to say. They may have their own thoughts and concerns to address, and understanding their point of view can help everyone to find common ground.
It’s also important to remember that sometimes, when people do things we don’t like, it can feel like a deliberate violation. “But there’s a difference between a boundary error and a boundary violation,” the Momwell blog explains. “When we aren’t clear with our boundaries, people make errors—they don’t know they’ve hurt us or that we aren’t comfortable.”
Image credits: Kampus Production (Not the actual photo)
Many people were appalled, and not only about the in-laws moving in
But some people actually defended the in-laws, saying that “life is short”
