Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

At the heart of our voting process, we are a collection of unique individuals with a diverse range of experiences, but together we shape the world we live in. Voting influences day-to-day life in the US; however, the actions and policies of America extend to all corners of the globe.
As we become more aware of how interconnected we all are, we see the direct implications of our decisions on a global level, impacting all living creatures around the world. VOTE! urges us to consider the weight of voting on behalf of the people and beings who cannot vote but are affected by what we decide. For example, what would be on Nature’s mind if it had a chance to vote?
More info: matthewmazzotta.com
