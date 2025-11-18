Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

by

At the heart of our voting process, we are a collection of unique individuals with a diverse range of experiences, but together we shape the world we live in. Voting influences day-to-day life in the US; however, the actions and policies of America extend to all corners of the globe.

As we become more aware of how interconnected we all are, we see the direct implications of our decisions on a global level, impacting all living creatures around the world. VOTE! urges us to consider the weight of voting on behalf of the people and beings who cannot vote but are affected by what we decide. For example, what would be on Nature’s mind if it had a chance to vote?

More info: matthewmazzotta.com

#1

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#2

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#3

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#4

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#5

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#6

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#7

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#8

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#9

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#10

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#11

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#12

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#13

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#14

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#15

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#16

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

#17

Flamingo Fever: Inspiring Votes With A Pop Of Pink (17 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Made A Giant Inflatable Refugee To Travel The World And Spread Awareness
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Kind of Miss When Simon Cowell was Just Flat Out Mean
3 min read
May, 31, 2017
40 Examples Of Toxic Positivity, As Called Out By Women In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
96 Useful Family Travel Tips For An Enjoyable Vacation
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photoshop Mr. Bean’s Face Onto Celebrities To Make You Laugh (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Celebrates Her 107th Birthday, Says The Secret Reason Why She Lived So Long Is Never Getting Married
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.