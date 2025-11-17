Hey Pandas, What’s One Common Tattoo That You Find Cringe, Or Just Don’t Like? (Closed)

What’s one tattoo that you absolutely just can’t stand either you hate it, you find it cringe, or just don’t like it?
#1
Having the name of your partner.
#2
Idk why but the infinity sign with a heart behind it idk why i just really dont like it
#3
Bear paw tattoos; OH MY GOD! I get it. you are a gay bear, why do you have to get a bear paw, extra cringe points if the paws clawed down showing the bear pride flag.
And I love bears, I’m with a bear. but the bear paw tattoo. NO!
#4
When men randomly just go get a tribal tattoo and they just get them cuz they think they look cool 😭
