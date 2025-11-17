Hey Pandas, What’s One Common Tattoo That You Find Cringe, Or Just Don’t Like? (Closed)

by

What’s one tattoo that you absolutely just can’t stand either you hate it, you find it cringe, or just don’t like it?

#1

Having the name of your partner.

#2

Idk why but the infinity sign with a heart behind it idk why i just really dont like it

#3

Bear paw tattoos; OH MY GOD! I get it. you are a gay bear, why do you have to get a bear paw, extra cringe points if the paws clawed down showing the bear pride flag.
And I love bears, I’m with a bear. but the bear paw tattoo. NO!

#4

When men randomly just go get a tribal tattoo and they just get them cuz they think they look cool 😭

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Self-Taught Photographer Finds Unique Way To Shoot Weddings… Reflected On Rings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Parents Complain They Are Being Treated As Servants By 18YO, House Falls Apart When She Moves Out
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
I Portray Indian Women Through My Intricate Mermaid Papercuts
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“It’s Gross”: Jimmy Fallon Faces Backlash After “Misgendering” Actress Hunter Schafer In Interview
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, It’s World Vegan Month, So Share Vegan Dishes You’ve Made (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Craig Robinson
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Quits Comedy for “Something Huge”
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.