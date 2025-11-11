106 Pics That Prove Kids Are Copy-Paste Versions Of Their Parents

As soon as a baby is born, all the aunties start the never-ending debate whether the newborn took after mom or dad. But sometimes no discussions about the family genes are needed. Sometimes it looks like the kid is totally a doppelganger of one of the parents. Or a genius time traveler.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of kids and parents photographed at the same age, looking like twins and definitely supporting the old fable – like father, like son (or daughter, of course). Are you a clear look-alike of your mom or dad, too? Upload your side-by-side comparisons, we’d love to see it!
#1 My Mother And I, Both Age 25
Image source: shaylybri
#2 Father And Son. Both 20 Years Old
Image source: boom1397
#3 Father And Son. Same Age, Same Shirt
#4 My Dad In 1978, Me In 2013
Image source: gassmaster
#5 Me And My Grandfather
Image source: palimpsestor
#6 My Father Passed When I Was 4, But People Always Told Me That I Looked Like Him
Image source: Sgt-Yu
#7 Mother & Daughter
#8 My Dad In 1976 And Me In 2012
Image source: dogboyboy
#9 My Husband And His Grandfather
Image source: Kelley Ponto
#10 My Mom Is On The Left With Her First Born Son 41 Years Ago And Me On The Right With My First Born Son Today
Image source: yessykeena
#11 My Dad And His Friend 30 Years Ago Vs Me And His Son Today
Image source: dgm89
#12 My Dad At 29 With Me At 2 Weeks. Me At 29 With My Boy At 2 Weeks
Image source: BeerIsDelicious
#13 Mom And Daughter
#14 My Mom Aged 26 And Me Age 23
Image source: blueeyedbadnews
#15 Mom And I Aged 16
Image source: TheVich
#16 My Son (right) And Me (left) At 3.5 Years Old With 37 Between Photos
#17 My Mom And I. Same Age, Different Century
Image source: jadesanctuary
#18 My Son And I In High School 40 Years Apart
#19 Just A Picture Of Me And My Dad. One Dated 1991 The Other 2013
Image source: imgur.com
#20 Father & Son
#21 Myself On The Left And My 13-year-old Daughter, Madison, On The Right
Image source: Jennifer Elerson
#22 Mother And Daughter
#23 Here’s A Picture Of My Mom And I Around The Same Age
Image source: emnemz
#24 Here’s A Picture Of My Mother Who Died Of Cancer And Me Around The Same Age
Image source: sarahangeline4u
#25 My Mom And I. Same Dress, Same Age, 25 Years Apart
#26 Dad And I Turn 60
Image source: SFKenward
#27 Thirty Years Apart. My Dad Age 21, Me Age 22. Same Shirt, Same Guitar
Image source: squirrelmonkey1234
#28 This Is Me, Age 38, Not Holding A Photo Of My Dad, Aged 33
Image source: bondiben
#29 Recreated Old Photo Of My Dad Holding Me In 1983, Now Me Holding My Son 2014
Image source: robinsonirwin
#30 My Son Joe Age 21 And Me 35 Years Ago
#31 Me And My Son (2016 – 1985)
#32 My Dad’s Mother And Me, 70 Years Apart
Image source: monalaura
#33 Same Kimono, Same Age, And Same Dna. My Mother In 1976 And I In 2011
Image source: Wolfpackago
#34 My Dad And Me At The Same Age
Image source: notpano
#35 My Husband At 17 And My Son At 16
Image source: Chantelle McMillan
#36 Mother And Daughter
#37 Father And Son (1980 & 2008)
Image source: sawbutter
#38 My Mom And I At Same Age Of 24. I Look So Much Like Her
Image source: Miss Lilex
#39 My Mom & I
Image source: Olivia Bass
#40 My Dad And I, And My Son And I
Image source: dde0485
#41 Me At 30 And My Dad At 30. Slight Resemblance
Image source: CTRicky
#42 Mom And Me At The Same Age
Image source: lucymouse22
#43 Dad And 7 Months Old Me, Me And My 7 Months Old Son. I Wish Dad Could Have Lived To Meet My Boy
Image source: caffiend2
#44 Mother And Daughter Both At Age 30
#45 Mother And Daughter
#46 My Son And I, 30 Years Apart, Both 5h Or 6th Grade School Ictures
#47 Me In 1978 And My Daughter 2012 Both Age 20
#48 My Greatgrandfather, Grandfather, Father And Me Vs. My Grandfather, Father, Me And My Son
#49 Me & My Grandmother Around The Same Age.
#50 My Mom And My Cousin
#51 My Son(right) His Dad(left) Age 4
#52 Me And My Son- 1988 And 2015
#53 Me And My Daughter At 19
#54 My Daughter And I Around 9m Both
#55 Mother (me) 38 And My Son 13
#56 My Son And I Both At The Age Of 9
#57 My Grandma When She Was 18 And Me Aged 22
Image source: Flapdoodle
#58 Dad And I Aged 40
#59 4 Generations Together
#60 My Son And Me. Both Ages 4 And 5
#61 Mom On Left And Me On Right. Same Age At 13
#62 Me And My Mom. She’s 23 And I’m 33 In This Pic
#63 My Dad And Brother At 34. Me And My Niece At 30.
#64 Just A Different Side Part… Me (in Pic) At 10, My Daughter At 10
#65 Myself And My Dad At Similar Ages
#66 Me (6) 1985 & My Son (6) 2013
#67 Me As A Baby In 1982. My Daughter As A Baby In 2013.
#68 Mom And Me… Through The Years
Image source: 8fatfat8
#69 Mom At 27 And Me At 30. Genetics Are Crazy!
#70 Mom And I- Now I See We Look Alike
#71 My Mother On The Left, Me On The Right. Both On Christmas Day In Polka Dots. Not Intentional.
#72 Myself, And My Daughter, Both At The Age If 8! She’s Way Cooler Than I Was.
#73 With My Father In 1988 – 2015
#74 Me & Mom Same Age. I See Where I Get This Face From
Image source: Kate
#75 Our Younger Son At The Age Of 2 And My Husband At Same Age
#76 My Sister Next To Our Mom At Same Age
Image source: Michele Romanow
#77 My Dad And Me, Both At Around Age Of 24. Funny Thing Is We Are Both Non-smokers :)
#78 Me (left) And My Daughters
#79 Me And My Dad. Slightly Different Ages And Angles.
#80 Me Aged 2 And My Son Aged 1
#81 Maybe We Are Related.
#82 My Son (left) And Me, His Mom (right).
#83 This Is Me And My Dad Both At The Age Of 20, Sitting In The Exact Same Place
Image source: seansterd
#84 My Son At 3.5 Years Old In 2016 And My Husband At 3.5 Years Old In 1980
#85 Youngest Daughter – Mom – Oldest Daughter (daughters Have Different Fathers)
#86 Greatgrandfather And Son
#87 My Sister On The Left Circa 1988 And Her Daughter On The Right Circa 2015 Both Around 2 Months
#88 Dad On Left 1983 : Son On Right 2016
#89 4 Generations, L-r: My Father, Son, Nephew (on His Lap), Grandfather And Brother.
#90 Mother Age 16 And Me Age 39
#91 Me, At Six Months, In 1970; My Son At Six Months, In 2007. Freaky!!!
#92 Our Older Son At The Age Of 2 And My Husband At Same Age
#93 My Daughter
#94 Mom(left) Me(right)
#95 Myself And My Daughter, 27yrs Apart
#96 Me At Age 18 Yrs Old
