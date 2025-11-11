106 Pics That Prove Kids Are Copy-Paste Versions Of Their Parents

by

As soon as a baby is born, all the aunties start the never-ending debate whether the newborn took after mom or dad. But sometimes no discussions about the family genes are needed. Sometimes it looks like the kid is totally a doppelganger of one of the parents. Or a genius time traveler.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of kids and parents photographed at the same age, looking like twins and definitely supporting the old fable – like father, like son (or daughter, of course). Are you a clear look-alike of your mom or dad, too? Upload your side-by-side comparisons, we’d love to see it!

#1 My Mother And I, Both Age 25

Image source: shaylybri

#2 Father And Son. Both 20 Years Old

Image source: boom1397

#3 Father And Son. Same Age, Same Shirt

#4 My Dad In 1978, Me In 2013

Image source: gassmaster

#5 Me And My Grandfather

Image source: palimpsestor

#6 My Father Passed When I Was 4, But People Always Told Me That I Looked Like Him

Image source: Sgt-Yu

#7 Mother & Daughter

#8 My Dad In 1976 And Me In 2012

Image source: dogboyboy

#9 My Husband And His Grandfather

Image source: Kelley Ponto

#10 My Mom Is On The Left With Her First Born Son 41 Years Ago And Me On The Right With My First Born Son Today

Image source: yessykeena

#11 My Dad And His Friend 30 Years Ago Vs Me And His Son Today

Image source: dgm89

#12 My Dad At 29 With Me At 2 Weeks. Me At 29 With My Boy At 2 Weeks

Image source: BeerIsDelicious

#13 Mom And Daughter

#14 My Mom Aged 26 And Me Age 23

Image source: blueeyedbadnews

#15 Mom And I Aged 16

Image source: TheVich

#16 My Son (right) And Me (left) At 3.5 Years Old With 37 Between Photos

#17 My Mom And I. Same Age, Different Century

Image source: jadesanctuary

#18 My Son And I In High School 40 Years Apart

#19 Just A Picture Of Me And My Dad. One Dated 1991 The Other 2013

Image source: imgur.com

#20 Father & Son

#21 Myself On The Left And My 13-year-old Daughter, Madison, On The Right

Image source: Jennifer Elerson

#22 Mother And Daughter

#23 Here’s A Picture Of My Mom And I Around The Same Age

Image source: emnemz

#24 Here’s A Picture Of My Mother Who Died Of Cancer And Me Around The Same Age

Image source: sarahangeline4u

#25 My Mom And I. Same Dress, Same Age, 25 Years Apart

#26 Dad And I Turn 60

Image source: SFKenward

#27 Thirty Years Apart. My Dad Age 21, Me Age 22. Same Shirt, Same Guitar

Image source: squirrelmonkey1234

#28 This Is Me, Age 38, Not Holding A Photo Of My Dad, Aged 33

Image source: bondiben

#29 Recreated Old Photo Of My Dad Holding Me In 1983, Now Me Holding My Son 2014

Image source: robinsonirwin

#30 My Son Joe Age 21 And Me 35 Years Ago

#31 Me And My Son (2016 – 1985)

#32 My Dad’s Mother And Me, 70 Years Apart

Image source: monalaura

#33 Same Kimono, Same Age, And Same Dna. My Mother In 1976 And I In 2011

Image source: Wolfpackago

#34 My Dad And Me At The Same Age

Image source: notpano

#35 My Husband At 17 And My Son At 16

Image source: Chantelle McMillan

#36 Mother And Daughter

#37 Father And Son (1980 & 2008)

Image source: sawbutter

#38 My Mom And I At Same Age Of 24. I Look So Much Like Her

Image source: Miss Lilex

#39 My Mom & I

Image source: Olivia Bass

#40 My Dad And I, And My Son And I

Image source: dde0485

#41 Me At 30 And My Dad At 30. Slight Resemblance

Image source: CTRicky

#42 Mom And Me At The Same Age

Image source: lucymouse22

#43 Dad And 7 Months Old Me, Me And My 7 Months Old Son. I Wish Dad Could Have Lived To Meet My Boy

Image source: caffiend2

#44 Mother And Daughter Both At Age 30

#45 Mother And Daughter

#46 My Son And I, 30 Years Apart, Both 5h Or 6th Grade School Ictures

#47 Me In 1978 And My Daughter 2012 Both Age 20

#48 My Greatgrandfather, Grandfather, Father And Me Vs. My Grandfather, Father, Me And My Son

#49 Me & My Grandmother Around The Same Age.

#50 My Mom And My Cousin

#51 My Son(right) His Dad(left) Age 4

#52 Me And My Son- 1988 And 2015

#53 Me And My Daughter At 19

#54 My Daughter And I Around 9m Both

#55 Mother (me) 38 And My Son 13

#56 My Son And I Both At The Age Of 9

#57 My Grandma When She Was 18 And Me Aged 22

Image source: Flapdoodle

#58 Dad And I Aged 40

#59 4 Generations Together

#60 My Son And Me. Both Ages 4 And 5

#61 Mom On Left And Me On Right. Same Age At 13

#62 Me And My Mom. She’s 23 And I’m 33 In This Pic

#63 My Dad And Brother At 34. Me And My Niece At 30.

#64 Just A Different Side Part… Me (in Pic) At 10, My Daughter At 10

#65 Myself And My Dad At Similar Ages

#66 Me (6) 1985 & My Son (6) 2013

#67 Me As A Baby In 1982. My Daughter As A Baby In 2013.

#68 Mom And Me… Through The Years

Image source: 8fatfat8

#69 Mom At 27 And Me At 30. Genetics Are Crazy!

#70 Mom And I- Now I See We Look Alike

#71 My Mother On The Left, Me On The Right. Both On Christmas Day In Polka Dots. Not Intentional.

#72 Myself, And My Daughter, Both At The Age If 8! She’s Way Cooler Than I Was.

#73 With My Father In 1988 – 2015

#74 Me & Mom Same Age. I See Where I Get This Face From

Image source: Kate

#75 Our Younger Son At The Age Of 2 And My Husband At Same Age

#76 My Sister Next To Our Mom At Same Age

Image source: Michele Romanow

#77 My Dad And Me, Both At Around Age Of 24. Funny Thing Is We Are Both Non-smokers :)

#78 Me (left) And My Daughters

#79 Me And My Dad. Slightly Different Ages And Angles.

#80 Me Aged 2 And My Son Aged 1

#81 Maybe We Are Related.

#82 My Son (left) And Me, His Mom (right).

#83 This Is Me And My Dad Both At The Age Of 20, Sitting In The Exact Same Place

Image source: seansterd

#84 My Son At 3.5 Years Old In 2016 And My Husband At 3.5 Years Old In 1980

#85 Youngest Daughter – Mom – Oldest Daughter (daughters Have Different Fathers)

#86 Greatgrandfather And Son

#87 My Sister On The Left Circa 1988 And Her Daughter On The Right Circa 2015 Both Around 2 Months

#88 Dad On Left 1983 : Son On Right 2016

#89 4 Generations, L-r: My Father, Son, Nephew (on His Lap), Grandfather And Brother.

#90 Mother Age 16 And Me Age 39

#91 Me, At Six Months, In 1970; My Son At Six Months, In 2007. Freaky!!!

#92 Our Older Son At The Age Of 2 And My Husband At Same Age

#93 My Daughter

#94 Mom(left) Me(right)

#95 Myself And My Daughter, 27yrs Apart

#96 Me At Age 18 Yrs Old

