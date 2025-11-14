Almost Everyone Wants To Adopt This Very Special Kitty That Looks Like Baby Yoda

This stray cat found in North Carolina is going to have no problem finding a forever home after a viral set of pictures have the internet comparing her to Baby Yoda, Dobby the elf, and the titular critters from the classic Gremlins.
Jana Aviles, a vet tech in North Carolina, recently posted pictures of this cat that was brought into her clinic by a local rescue organization. Within a few days, hundreds of people from all over the US and beyond had fallen in love with the cat’s oddly positioned ears and short stature. The post clarified that the stray, who appears covered in dirt and scabs in her intake photos, was still being held for medical treatment, but the rescue organization is sure to be inundated with applications as soon as they put her up for adoption.
Overwhelmed by the cat’s overnight fame, Aviles decided to use her reach to spread an important message about adopting animals.
A vet tech posted pictures of this unique-looking patient at her clinic
Image credits: Jana Aviles
She gave this update after being overwhelmed by inquiries about the cat
Here are some pictures that Aviles took of the cat at the clinic
Image credits: Jana Aviles
Image credits: Jana Aviles
Image credits: Jana Aviles
Image credits: Jana Aviles
Image credits: Jana Aviles
This isn’t the first time rescuers have let a cat’s celebrity resemblance work as viral marketing. In 2016, a handsome Oriental Shorthair was adopted in no time after being compared to Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren in the latest run of Star Wars sequels.
The black-and-white cat is mainly drawing publicity due to her resemblance to Baby Yoda, who has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks, but people have also commented on her resemblance to Dobby the house elf.
People compared the cat to some well-known characters
Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures
Image credits: Disney
But Aviles hopes to use the cat’s fame to spread a message to everyone looking for an animal with a funny face that could be the next meme: call your local shelters and rescues! Only one lucky family will get each cat that makes viral headlines, but the next one could be waiting near you, and animal shelters are overwhelmed by the amount of strays that they’re expected to care for and rehome. After Yoda cat goes home with someone, if everyone else whose application was unsuccessful goes to their local shelter, they’ll inevitably find another animal who will charm them as soon as they walk into the room.
If you’re not ready for a new family member right now, you can still contact a shelter near you about volunteer opportunities. Shelter staff are usually overworked and have their attention split between far too many animals, so they welcome volunteers who can help give animals the personalized attention they need during their stay in the shelter.
Commenters hope that Yoda cat finds a wonderful forever home
