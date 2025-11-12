Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

by

I live in a small city in the middle of the desert that man hand managed to turn into an oasis. For decades, the main economic resource was viticulture.

I set out to create a photographic series that reflects some parts of the process, and show how these deeply rooted customs, are still preserved in some families.

The sun is hot in the fields and when the grape claims to be cut it is urgent to start the harvest to obtain a great wine.

In some farms the harvest is a family affair, so the parents take their children to the fields, the older ones help with the work, the young play together under the shade of the vineyard.

Before the first cut, a prayer is said to the pachamama or mother earth, to ensure a successful harvest and to thank her for the fruits obtained.

When the last cluster of grapes was cut, the ritual of dancing maidens begins. The ladies dance in the winepress full of joy for a job well done, to obtain the must with which the wine is made.

Some of these scenes of yesteryear can still be seen in some traditional estates of my land

Where it all starts

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

Holy water

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

A rest under the vines

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

Prayer to pachamama

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

Harvest friends

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

The dancing maidens

Images In A Vinyard, La Vendimia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Disney Invested Nearly $2 Billion Into Star Wars Parks, And These Drone Shots Show Us Where The Money Went
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jurassic World Rebirth: 5 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Everything We Know About The Walking Dead: Dead City
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2023
Nurse Suspended For Calling Out Doctor’s “Sick” Charlie Kirk Remark After His Passing
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
57 Internet Users Share What A Lot Of People Think Is A Scam When It Really Isn’t
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“Completely Insane”: Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Brutally Bitten By Opponent During Match In Viral Video
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.