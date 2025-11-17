I Wrote A Children’s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

by

I am 32. I don’t have children but for some reason, I have always loved children’s things, especially books. So of course I had to publish my own. And who else to write about than my one and only daily savior from depression and crippling anxiety than my little dachshund, Vinkie. Don’t worry….. none of those negative adult feelings are portrayed in the book, only fun and positive vibes. I have no words to describe the love I feel for this little puppy.

“Vinkie’s New Home” is a book that is so close to my heart and the illustrations are very on point, even to the finest details, making it even more special to me. I hope it brings joy to all who decide to purchase it.

You can find it on Amazon by typing in the book’s name, which is: Vinkie’s new home, or you can simply click here.

The cover of “Vinkie’s New Home”

I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

My book: “Vinkie’s New Home”

I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

The book is featuring these three darlings

I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

The main inspiration for my book – Vinkie

I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie
I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

And the sidekick

I Wrote A Children&#8217;s Book About My Dog Named Vinkie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Sis Uses Late Hubs To Mock Widow, She Beats Her To A Concussion, Parent Thinks She Deserves It
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2025
Gotta Catch ’em All: Smartphone Zombies Caught In The App
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mayans MC Season 2
Predictions for Mayans M.C. Season 2
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2019
Teacher Sparks Viral Debate After “Showing Off Too Many Curves” For Back-To-School
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Criminal Minds 6.05 “Safe Haven” Review
3 min read
Oct, 20, 2010
20 Snow Sculptures On Tree Trunks Made By A Russian Chemist Who Just Wanted To Decorate Her Neighborhood
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.